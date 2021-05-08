Bezos Blue Origin auction takes place on first New Shepard space flight with passengers – Spaceflight Now

STORY WRITTEN FORCBS NEWS& USED WITH PERMISSION

Blue Origin plans to begin pilot flights of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft on July 20, the company said on Wednesday, launching the highest bidder in an online auction out of the atmosphere and into space for a few minutes of weightlessness and an out of this worldview before returning to Earth.

Owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin made the announcement on the 60th anniversary of Alan Shepard’s sub-orbit flight to become the first American in space, scheduling the company’s first piloted flight of his New Shepard spacecraft on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo. 11 moon landing.

“We are selling the very first seat on New Shepard. And this flight will take place on July 20 of this year, ”said Ariane Cornell, Director of Astronaut and Orbital Sales at Blue Origin. “For all of you who have said I can’t wait to go to space, I have good news for you. The wait is over. “

The New Shepard capsule seats six, but in a Zoom meeting with reporters Cornell did not say who else could accompany the successful bidder on the spacecraft’s first piloted flight, how many tickets could cost for seats on subsequent trade missions or if Bezos plans to explode. on this flight or any other short-term flight.

The July 20 flight will be launched from the Blue flight test facility near Van Horn, Texas. The company’s website will accept submissions until May 19, when entries, which are hidden at this point, will be unsealed. The auctions will continue until June 12 when an online auction determines the winner.

“This all culminates on June 12, with a live online auction event where we will begin the auction at the highest pre-bid level,” said Cornell. “And then we will do this auction and when there are no higher bids that are placed, we have found our first astronaut. It should be pretty exciting.

Proceeds will be donated to the company’s foundation, ‘Club for the Future’, which will inspire ‘the next generation as it walks away and reflects on millions of people living and working in space … which is precisely the vision of Blue Origin. ”

Alan Shepard and the rest of NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts, all experienced test pilots, faced daunting physical and psychological tests before being selected to fly into space. Sixty years later, Blue Origin passengers will be faced with a much more relaxed standard.

Passengers should weigh between 110 and 223 pounds, be between 5 feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall, be able to climb seven flights of stairs in less than 90 seconds (the height of the launch gantry) and be comfortable with Heights.

Other requirements include the ability to spend up to 90 minutes sealed inside the capsule and to be able to withstand up to three times the force of gravity during launch and 5.5 “Gs” during launch. descent to Earth.

“We’re going to see how this program evolves,” said Cornell. “We’re going to start with these requirements and as long as we can open up access even more in the future, we certainly will.”

Wednesday’s announcement heats up the ongoing competition between Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, owned by entrepreneur-adventurer Richard Branson, for non-government commercial flights to the lower edges of space carrying civilian passengers, researchers and experiences.

Virgin Galactic has built a futuristic-looking winged rocket plane that is launched from a carrier plane to begin its climb into suborbital space. Virgin has launched two piloted test flights above 50 miles with company staff on board, but has yet to announce when it will make its first commercial flight. Each time he flies, tickets should initially cost around $ 250,000.

Unlike Virgin’s spaceplane, New Shepard is a more traditional rocket system that launches from the ground with a single-stage thruster that propels the crew’s capsule into the far upper atmosphere before falling.

The capsule then continues upward on a ballistic trajectory, noticeable out of the atmosphere and briefly into space, offering its six passengers a few minutes of weightlessness and views of the planet below through the largest windows. never built in a spaceship.

NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the US Air Force consider 50 miles to be the lower “limit” of space, while the Fdration Aronautique Internationale, an international body responsible for aviation sports and records, considers 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, to mark the point where the perceptible atmosphere gives way to space.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard and Virgin’s space plane are both designed to carry passengers just past the 62 mile mark before falling back to Earth. Neither spacecraft has the power to reach orbital speeds.

The fully reusable New Shepard capsule features a “full envelope” dropout system, a powerful rocket motor designed to propel the craft safely away from a faulty booster. The abandonment system has been tested three times, once at ground level to simulate abandonment on a pad, and twice during the ascent. A total of 15 test flights have been carried out to date.

“Safety is number one at Blue Origin, and certainly at the heart of New Shepard’s design,” said Cornell. “That’s why we decided to test this vehicle 15 times before putting anyone on board.”

In addition to New Shepard rockets and suborbital spacecraft, Blue Origin is also developing a powerful new engine to help orbit satellites using much larger orbit-class New Glenn rockets. The engines will also be used by United Launch Alliance’s upcoming Vulcan rocket, intended to replace the Atlas and Delta boosters.