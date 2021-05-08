Business
How to buy Dogecoin? Popular cryptocurrency set to rise after Elon Musk hosts SNL
Technology mogul Elon musk is hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday May 8, and Dogecoin cryptocurrency traders will be hosting watch nights for what could be a market-highlighting event, according to one bloomberg report.
Musk, who branded himself as The Dogefather on Twitter, is a big fan of Dogecoin and tweets frequently about it, which constantly drives up the price. New Jersey-based trader Ramy Bekhiet said it wouldn’t be surprising if the price of Dogecoins climbed to 90 cents from the appearance of Musks SNL, Bloomberg reported.
The cryptocurrency was originally created as a parody, and its most recent peak over the past week was 95.76%, according to real-time data tracked by CoinMarketCap (Market capitalization is constantly changing). A Dogecoin is currently worth $ 0.63, up from $ 0.50 last month.
How to buy Dogecoin
You can buy Dogecoin from places like Binance and Kraken.
Coinbase among the most popular places to exchange cryptocurrency does not support Dogecoin, but you can add it to your cryptocurrency wishlist. If you sign up to Coinbase, you get $ 5 bitcoin for free after verification of identity.
Dogecoin was created in 2013 by Adobe employee Jackson Palmer and software engineer Billy Markus, according to a CoinDesk report. It’s a game on the popular internet meme of a Japanese Shiba Inu marked as a doge. Its non-serious vibe made it become a hit and attract a huge following.
What is cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed for use on the Internet, according to Coinbase. It is decentralized, which means that it is not controlled by the government or any other central authority such as a bank.
If you want to learn more about cryptocurrency and how it works, you can also sign up for an online course. Courses are offered on online platforms Coursera, LinkedIn Learning and Udemy.
If you are looking to invest in other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin, here are a few options to get you started:
