Find out why it took so long to get listed in NSE





Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) entered the capital market in October 2020. But because the company was backed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) affiliate prior to listing, it was unable to be listed on the stock exchange at that time. After the initial public offering (IPO), NSE Investment Ltd, which held 37.48% of the capital of CAMS, left the company. Finally, after months, CAMS received permission to list. CAMS stock debuted on NSE at Rs 2,219.50 per share on Friday. The shares of the registrar and transfer agent of the mutual fund company closed at Rs 2,210 per share. The total amount traded was 95,184 shares with a total delivery percentage of 37 percent. The market capitalization of the price of the company after the closing was Rs 10,790 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kumar, CEO and full-time director of CAMS, said the company began its journey of public listing with the listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange on October 1, 2020. NSE Investments was CAMS shareholder before the IPO, and although they left the company completely during the IPO, this participation prevented the company’s shares from listing on NSE at that time. “ He added: “Listing on NSE is an important milestone for the company and it will help expand our investor base. We are pleased to be granted permission to list on NSE and access their extensive base. of retail investors across India. “ Last year, CAMS, through its IPO, raised Rs 2,242 crore at a price range of Rs 1,229 to Rs 1,230 per share. The show has received 47 subscribers. In accordance with the share ownership plan filed with NSE on April 30, 2021, the promoters own 30.96% of the company and 47.90% are held by institutions (including mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and financial institutions). In the mutual fund category, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla and HDFC Mutual fund are among the main holders. The list of foreign investors in the portfolio includes the Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity and Goldman Sachs. Additionally, said Kumar, we continue to focus on expanding our business as a technology-driven business service provider. We participate in new and emerging financial infrastructure and platform opportunities. Our recent appointment as the Central Record Keeping Agency for the National Pension System (under the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India), our subsidiary having been licensed as an Account Aggregator by RBI and our recent application for a payment aggregator license justifies this orientation. ” The meeting of the Board of Directors to take into account the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 and to examine the final dividend is scheduled for May 25, 2021.

