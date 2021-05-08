SNL’s ‘wild card’ host Elon Musk promises to be ‘good-ish’: how to watch tonight

James Martin / CNET



Live from New York, it’s no joke, Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live tonight. And he’s playing on the controversy his hosting gig sparked to suggest the episode is a must-see.

“I’m a wild card, so we don’t know what I might be doing,” Musk said in a promotional video released Thursday by the NBC sketch show. Later in the video, Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus promise to be “good-ish” because the show airs on Mother’s Day before.

The billionaire businessman behind Teslaand SpaceX may seem like an odd choice for the slot machine, which typically features actors, comedians, and other Hollywood celebrities. But if mere fame is a qualifier, Musk fits right in – he’s got more than50 million Twitter followers, often makes headlines and consistently tops the list ofthe richest people in the world.

While some SNL cast members aren’t thrilled with Musk’s hosting (see below for more details), Pete Davidson appeared in Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday and appeared to be a fan.

“I don’t know why people are panicking,” Davidson said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe Elon Musk is planning!’ And I’m like, the guy who makes the earth a little better and does cool things and send people to Mars? “

Davidson and a few other cast members had dinner this week with Musk and SNL boss Lorne Michaels. Before the meal, Davidson joked to Meyers that he was planning to ask Musk for a Tesla. After dinner, Davidson told a New York radio station that Musk was “really nice” and that the cast members he hangs out with are “all excited and really don’t understand the controversy.”

Here’s a look at what to know about Musk’s May 8 SNL appearance on NBC.

Musk is getting ready for the concert



Musk seems happy enough to host the longtime show. He tweeted recalls, including one in which he nicknamed himself the Dogefather. The tweet refers to the meme-themed cryptocurrencyDogecoin, that Musk has tweeted and talked about before.

For a short tweet, maybe Musk’s words had a real effect. Barrons reported a Dogecoin rallyafter Musk’s tweet.

Musk also reflected on Twitter about skits for himself. He came up with a “Woke James Bond” idea, as well as a play about Iron Man titled “Irony Man – Beat Villains Using the Power of Irony.” And he tweeted about a sketch in which “Baby Shark and Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank”.

Awakened James Bond

SNL May 8 Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man defeats villains using the power of irony Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Baby Shark & ​​Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Others were quick to poke fun at Musk’s sketch ideas, with writer Ashley Feinberg tweeting, “Please if you work at SNL let him do all his ideas, from the bottom of my heart.” , I beg you.

Fan reaction

Of course, there have been many.

Canadian musician Grimes, who shares a son with Musk,defended it on TikTokthis week, when commentators attacked Musk on issues related to the environment and women’s rights, while admitting he was definitely “very immature at times on Twitter.”

In 2018, Musk became involved in plans to save a Thai boys soccer team trapped in a cave, flying in a team of engineers and offering to use a mini-submarine to save them. But when British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth criticized Musk’s idea, Musk called Unsworth a “pedo” in a tweet. In 2019,a jury concludedMusk’s words did not defame Unsworth.

“I wonder how much Musk paid NBC and Lorene Michaels for the gig,” wrote one Twitter user, referring to SNL creator Lorne Michaels. “I bet that’s enough to fund the entire 2021-’22 season of SNL.”

“Elon Musk hosts SNL is huge for guys who still joke” she said “who thinks they would be great at hosting SNL,” comedian and author Josh Gondelman wrote.

I wonder how much Musk paid NBC and Lorene Michaels for the gig.

I bet that’s enough to fund the entire 2021-’22 season of SNL. Milan paurich (@milanpaurich) April 24, 2021

Elon Musk is hosting SNL is huge for guys who still make “that’s what she said” jokes who think they would be great to host SNL. Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 24, 2021

Tesla stock will either soar or fall the following Monday as a result of this. Kevin Pearson (@KevinLeePearson) April 24, 2021

elon musk furiously accumulates viral tweets to prepare to welcome SNL amy b (@arb) April 24, 2021

Melt reaction



Because some consider Musk a controversial figure, SNL reportedly told the cast members that theywill not have to act alongside him. So far, none have publicly refused – and as noted above, Pete Davidson seemed excited – but several cast members have commented on his coming to their show.

The SNL host has to work with his cast of seasoned comedians and writers, but these people rarely say anything in advance about their host. This is not the case for Musk.

SNL cast member Bowen Yang responded to a tweet from Musk.

On the day the news broke, Muskconfirmed its appearanceand tweeted, “Let’s find out just how alive Saturday Night Live really is,” with a purple smiley devil face emoji.

Let’s see how great Live Saturday Night Live really is Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

Yang reacted in an Instagram story with a frowning face, then he said, “What does that mean?”

Cast member Andrew Dismukes also commented on Musk’s hosting in an Instagram story, referencing SNL alumnus Cheri Oteri, and writing “ONLY CEO I WANT TO SKETCH WITH IS Cher-E Oteri. ”

Michael Che discussed Musk’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, joking that he hoped someone would tell Musk that it was the tradition for hosts to “give, like, a few million dollars.” to cast members ”.

Actor Aidy Bryant published a quote of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who says, in part, “The richest 50 people in this country have more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans. It is moral obscenity.” Musk is regularly listed as the richest person in the world, or among the richest.

Reaction of competitor Tesla

Even businesses are reacting to Musk’s appearance. Electric car start-up Lucid Motors capitalizes on Musk’s Tesla connection in planning to run an ad during SNL.

The company’s Lucid Air sedan could beat Tesla’s Model S Plaid Plus in the market and be the first electric car on sale with a range of over 500 miles, so it’s smart enough to advertise with a audience who probably already know Tesla.

Musk’s past appearances in pop culture

Musk is certainly no stranger to the spotlight (or the joke). He had cameosIron man 2,The simpsonsand Rick and Morty –as Elon Tusk. And then there are the viral moments:have a drink on Joe Rogan’s podcast, it could-almost-have-been-a-comedy-routineCybertruck Demo. And the tweets – including the one whereMusk’s head was photoshopped on the body of the Rock. Musk also named hisactually one thingtunneling companyThe boring company.

And he’s not the only non-actor to host the NBC sketch comedy. Athletes such as Nancy Kerrigan and Lance Armstrong hosted the show, as did politicians such as Rudy Giuliani and Al Gore. Even then-presidential candidate Donald Trump hosted in 2015.

Still, it’s fair to say that many were shocked when SNL announced that Musk would host the May 8 show, with Miley Cyrus returning for her sixth stint on SNL as a musical guest. It’s hard to imagine Musk cracking scripted jokes, and perhaps even harder to imagine how he’ll be portrayed in sketches.

How to check if you’re a cord cutter

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT, ending at 1 a.m. / 11 p.m. If you don’t mind watching live, SNL posts sketches on itsTwitterandYouTube accounts as the show continues. Can’t you stay awake so late? We’ll get back to Musk’s appearance here on CNET when you wake up on Sunday. And there will undoubtedly be a lot of reactions on social media.

If you want to watch the show live and you are a cord cutter, you can watch it with the live TV streaming service.

Sling TV’s $ 35-per-month Blue package includes NBC, but only in a few selected markets. If you don’t live in one of these markets, you won’t be able to watch NBC or Saturday Night Live on Sling TV. Plan Bleu also includes popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $ 65 per month and includes the four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox – as well as popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Connect your postal code to its home page to see what local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $ 65 per month and includes the four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox – as well as popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Click the “Show channels in your region” link on its home page to see which local channels are available in your zip code. Read our Hulu review with Live TV.

FuboTV costs $ 65 per month and includes the four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox – as well as popular cable news channels including Fox News and MSNBC, but not CNN. Click here to see what local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now’s $ 70-per-month Basic Plus plan includes the four major networks – NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox – as well as popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. You can use hischannel finder to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Edward Moyer of CNET contributed to this report.