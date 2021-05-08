This investment could help you get through the next stock market crash





When will the next stock market crash happen? If we could predict this accurately, it would save us a lot of stress as investors. But while some people say conditions are ripe for a near-term market downturn, the next bear might not lift an ugly head for months, if not years. And since market timing is a generally poor strategy, trying to sell your stocks based on an idea of ​​when Wall Street is going to go wrong is almost certain to cost you profits in the long run. That said, it is still important to be prepared for the day when stocks do take a turn for the worse. With that in mind, here is a perfect investment to hold before, during and after a stock market crash, no matter when that crash occurs. A solid investment for good times and bad You will often hear that a diverse portfolio is your ticket through a market downturn. That’s right, that’s why it’s worth investing in S&P 500 AND F. ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, allow you to place large swathes of the market in your portfolio with just one investment. And while there is a wide variety of different ETFs, each with their own constituents, for solid protection against the impact of market downturns, ETFs that track the performance of the S&P 500 Index are a particularly good choice. Why this? The S&P 500, by nature, is extremely diverse. After all, it is made up of 500 of America’s largest publicly traded companies by market cap. The S&P 500 also has a solid history of performing well over time. Now, that doesn’t mean that the index offers positive returns every year. In fact, in 2002 the total return of the S&P 500 was negative 22.10%. In 2008, during the Great Recession, it was 37% negative. Ouch. Despite these years, however, over the past 30 years the S&P has produced an average total annual return of over 12%. And some years have been downright exceptional. In 1995, the index produced a return of 37.58%. More recently, in 2019, its return was 31.49%. These good results help to compensate for the years when its performance is less good. This is also why S&P 500 index funds are solid bets as long term investments. While they can oscillate in the short term, if history is any guide, in the long term they will serve you well – by mitigating downside risks for individual stocks and exposing you to the general upward rise in the market. You can choose from different S&P 500 ETFs, but a good place to start is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: FLIGHT). Since its inception in 2010, it has generated an average annual return of almost 16%. Now, to be fair, this ETF was created after the Great Recession, which means that there has not been a major and prolonged market collapse since its launch (although stock values ​​fell significantly in March. 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first hit, this slowdown was short-lived and the entire market recovered well before the end of the year). But it also has an extremely low expense ratio of 0.03%, which should make it a top choice for investors. Peace of mind We can’t know for sure when stock values ​​are going to fall, but it is a scenario we can prepare for. Putting an S&P 500 ETF in your portfolio is a smart move that will help you weather the crisis, take advantage of the rebound, and get ahead for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







