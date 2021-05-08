Business
7 Steps to Successful Mortgage Refinancing
- Before refinancing your mortgage, determine your goals and the type of refinancing you want.
- Find out your home equity and your credit score.
- Apply for refinancing from multiple lenders so you can compare interest rates and closing costs.
- See Insider Picks For The Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders
Refinancing your mortgage can be a great way to save money and achieve other goals. Some of the steps are the same as when you applied for your original mortgage, such as submitting the documentation and completing an appraisal. But many parts of the process are different.
Here are seven tips for navigating the refinancing process and getting the best deal possible.
When you refinance, you have several options for term lengths, interest rates, and types of mortgages. Your decisions will depend on what you want to get out of the refinancing process.
For example, let’s say you have 10 years in your 30-year mortgage, so you have 20 years left. Your main goal is to lock in a lower interest rate so that you can save money in the long run.
You could refinance into a 20-year mortgage if it comes with a lower interest rate. Or to save even more money, you can refinance a 15-year mortgage. Shorter terms come with lower rates, and you’ll pay interest for five years less.
Once you understand your goals, you can decide which type of refinance is best for you. Here are your options:
For example, you might have an FHA loan and your goal is to get a lower rate, but your home hasn’t gained much equity and your credit score isn’t great. In this case, you will want to do an FHA streamlining refinance.
The equity in your home is the ratio of the value of your home to the amount you still owe on your mortgage. If you owe $ 100,000 on your mortgage and your home is valued at $ 180,000, then you have $ 80,000 in equity.
It is important to know your equity percentage. An easy way to figure it out is to calculate your loan-to-value ratio, or how much you still owe against your home’s value.
To calculate your LTV ratio, divide the amount owed (in this case, $ 100,000) by the value of the house ($ 180,000). You will get 0.55, or 55%.
To find your equity percentage, subtract your LTV ratio from 100. When you subtract 55% from 100%, your total is 45%. You have 45% equity in your home.
Many lenders want you to have at least 20% equity, but you may be able to refinance with a lower percentage if you have a good credit rating and a low debt-to-income ratio. There are also several ways to increase your home equity before refinancing.
If your credit score has remained stable or improved since you got your first mortgage, you could get a good interest rate.
However, a bad credit rating might not stop you from refinancing. If you have an FHA, VA, or USDA mortgage, you can streamline refinancing into the same type of loan without pulling up your credit score.
You can refinance with the same lender that you used for your original mortgage, but you don’t have to. It’s a good idea to get quotes from three or four companies so you can compare interest rates and closing costs.
When you compare quotes, be sure to look at annual percentage rates (APRs), not just interest rates. The APR is the interest rate plus the costs of things like discount points and fees. This number is higher than the interest rate and is a more accurate representation of what you will actually pay on your new mortgage each year.
Just like when you bought your home, you will pay the closing costs when you refinance. Typical refinancing closing costs are 3% to 6% of your principal, depending on the Federal Reserve. It’s $ 3,000 to $ 6,000 for every $ 100,000.
After you’ve estimated your closing costs, consider whether it will be worth refinancing. You may not be able to pay that much at once. Or if you move in two or three years, you could spend more on closing costs than you would save with a new rate.
If you decide that refinancing is still worth the costs, you can budget accordingly.
An appraiser will assess your home’s value when you refinance so the lender knows your loan-to-value ratio.
The better your home, the better. Consider cleaning the interior and exterior before the appraiser visits and perhaps adding a new coat of paint.
If the value of homes in your neighborhood increases, you can track down the data and provide a document to the appraiser. Increasing the value of a nearby home usually makes your home more valuable.
Understanding all of your options when you refinance and preparing accordingly can make the process as smooth as possible. It could also save you money in the long run.
Laura Grace Tarpley is a writer at Personal Finance Insider, covering mortgages, refinancing, bank accounts and bank reviews. She is also a certified personal finance educator (CEPF). In her four years of covering personal finance, she has written extensively on how to save, invest, and find loans.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]