7 Steps to Successful Mortgage Refinancing

Before refinancing your mortgage, determine your goals and the type of refinancing you want.

Find out your home equity and your credit score.

Apply for refinancing from multiple lenders so you can compare interest rates and closing costs.

See Insider Picks For The Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders

Refinancing your mortgage can be a great way to save money and achieve other goals. Some of the steps are the same as when you applied for your original mortgage, such as submitting the documentation and completing an appraisal. But many parts of the process are different.

Here are seven tips for navigating the refinancing process and getting the best deal possible.

When you refinance, you have several options for term lengths, interest rates, and types of mortgages. Your decisions will depend on what you want to get out of the refinancing process.

For example, let’s say you have 10 years in your 30-year mortgage, so you have 20 years left. Your main goal is to lock in a lower interest rate so that you can save money in the long run.

You could refinance into a 20-year mortgage if it comes with a lower interest rate. Or to save even more money, you can refinance a 15-year mortgage. Shorter terms come with lower rates, and you’ll pay interest for five years less.

Once you understand your goals, you can decide which type of refinance is best for you. Here are your options:

For example, you might have an FHA loan and your goal is to get a lower rate, but your home hasn’t gained much equity and your credit score isn’t great. In this case, you will want to do an FHA streamlining refinance.

The equity in your home is the ratio of the value of your home to the amount you still owe on your mortgage. If you owe $ 100,000 on your mortgage and your home is valued at $ 180,000, then you have $ 80,000 in equity.

It is important to know your equity percentage. An easy way to figure it out is to calculate your loan-to-value ratio, or how much you still owe against your home’s value.

To calculate your LTV ratio, divide the amount owed (in this case, $ 100,000) by the value of the house ($ 180,000). You will get 0.55, or 55%.

To find your equity percentage, subtract your LTV ratio from 100. When you subtract 55% from 100%, your total is 45%. You have 45% equity in your home.

Many lenders want you to have at least 20% equity, but you may be able to refinance with a lower percentage if you have a good credit rating and a low debt-to-income ratio. There are also several ways to increase your home equity before refinancing.

If your credit score has remained stable or improved since you got your first mortgage, you could get a good interest rate.

However, a bad credit rating might not stop you from refinancing. If you have an FHA, VA, or USDA mortgage, you can streamline refinancing into the same type of loan without pulling up your credit score.

You can refinance with the same lender that you used for your original mortgage, but you don’t have to. It’s a good idea to get quotes from three or four companies so you can compare interest rates and closing costs.

When you compare quotes, be sure to look at annual percentage rates (APRs), not just interest rates. The APR is the interest rate plus the costs of things like discount points and fees. This number is higher than the interest rate and is a more accurate representation of what you will actually pay on your new mortgage each year.

Just like when you bought your home, you will pay the closing costs when you refinance. Typical refinancing closing costs are 3% to 6% of your principal, depending on the Federal Reserve. It’s $ 3,000 to $ 6,000 for every $ 100,000.

After you’ve estimated your closing costs, consider whether it will be worth refinancing. You may not be able to pay that much at once. Or if you move in two or three years, you could spend more on closing costs than you would save with a new rate.

If you decide that refinancing is still worth the costs, you can budget accordingly.

An appraiser will assess your home’s value when you refinance so the lender knows your loan-to-value ratio.

The better your home, the better. Consider cleaning the interior and exterior before the appraiser visits and perhaps adding a new coat of paint.

If the value of homes in your neighborhood increases, you can track down the data and provide a document to the appraiser. Increasing the value of a nearby home usually makes your home more valuable.

Understanding all of your options when you refinance and preparing accordingly can make the process as smooth as possible. It could also save you money in the long run.

Laura Grace Tarpley is a writer at Personal Finance Insider, covering mortgages, refinancing, bank accounts and bank reviews. She is also a certified personal finance educator (CEPF). In her four years of covering personal finance, she has written extensively on how to save, invest, and find loans.