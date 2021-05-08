There is no good reason for Amazon to divide its quartz stockpile

Since its creation 27 years ago, Amazon has always been clear about human motivation.

From the understanding that readers would value selection and affordability over their neighborhood bookstores, to the power of free shipping as an incentive to sell Prime subscriptions, to investors promising huge future profits in exchange for present growth anemic, Amazon has capitalized on the power of rational, economics-based decision making.

But when it comes to dividing its stock, Amazon seems to avoid logical thinking and instead rely on popular wisdom.

To be clear, Amazon has not announced plans to split its stock. But it was rumor for weeks, and with his shares trading at $ 3,291 at yesterday’s close (May 7), old-fashioned thinking makes him a candidate for a split. If Amazon goes this route, however, its motivations may be non-financial in nature.

Why are companies dividing their stocks?

Once upon a time, when investors bought stocks from brokers, companies sometimes split their stocks. They doubled or sometimes even tripled their number of shares and gave investors one or more new shares for each share they owned.

There was very little cost to the company, but halving the value of the shares so that a stock that previously traded at $ 100 would sell for $ 50 made them more affordable for ordinary investors intimidated by high stock prices. . Lower prices also mean lower brokerage commissions for retail investors. Cheaper stocks meant more buyers, and companies with high stock prices could reliably depend on splitting their stocks to give their stocks a nice bump.

This practice, however, makes less and less sense, as investors increasingly own shares as a whole, through mutual funds or ETFs, buy fractions of shares and trade them. electronically on commission-free platforms. As a result, inventory splitting has declined steadily over the past 20 years. According to a study by Morgan Stanley, in 2000 there were 60 splits or reverse splits, a maneuver when very low-cost companies halve their shares to double their prices and less than 10 last year.

If the markets were fully efficient and people were rational, especially today when people can buy fractional shares, that shouldn’t matter, says Kelly Shue, professor of finance at the Yale School of Management. .

But companies are still hoping the split will sprinkle some pixie dust on their stock price. Canadian Pacific Railways, which is trading at around $ 395 a share, announced a five-to-one split in January. We believe that the stock split will encourage greater liquidity for CP common stocks and provide ownership opportunities to a larger group of investors than is currently available, CEO Keith Creel said in a statement.

In what is sort of the equivalent of the muscle memory market, because investors are aware of the historic advantage of stock splits, stocks always move when companies announce their intention to separate. According to Morgan Stanley, who has examined 450 companies that have split their stocks in the past 20 years, companies outperform the S&P 500 by a median of 2.4% after announcing their intention to split, then by 4 , 7% for six months after entry into force. date, although this advantage has diminished in recent years.

Why does Amazon want to divide its shares?

It’s hard to argue that Amazon is undervalued or that a lower price could attract more interest from shareholders. With the the third highest market capitalization in the world, Amazon barely flies under the radar. As of March 1, his actions were the tenth most detained on Robinhood, an application popular with small investors.

One of the possible motivations for Amazon would be to enter the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the group of 30 blue chip stocks used as a benchmark for the broader stock market for more than a century. Since the Dow Jones is a price-weighted index, it will not admit companies with very high stock prices because it distorts the weighting. Membership in the Dow indicates that a company is part of a club of established and stable institutions, which may be attractive to Amazon. Yet given that Amazon is bigger than almost every company in the Dow (except Apple and Microsoft), it is not clear what real benefits its membership would bring.

If the Amazons’ goal is entry into the Dow Jones, a simple split wouldn’t work either. He should consider something much bolder, like a 10-to-1 or 20-to-1 split, to bring his prices more in line with other Dow components. Shares of Dow companies are valued between $ 416 (for UnitedHealth) and $ 53 (for Cisco) yesterday.

Amazon has already split its sharesthree times, in fact, all between 1997 and 1999, when it was a company still hungry for investors and Wall Street validation. Now it’s a very different company, and its four-figure price is a testament to its dizzying rise, which it would lose if it were to split up.

A really high stock price is a way of reminding investors to remind people that they’ve had a good run, Shue said. It’s a reminder that they had a great story.

The unintended consequences of spitting out stocks

Another reason companies want to divide their stocks is to make them less volatile, Shue said. In theory, the more investors who own the stocks, the less likely it is that a significant number of them will buy or sell at the same time and cause the stocks to drop dramatically.

Shues’ research, however, shows the opposite. Stock splits can make stocks more volatile, as shareholders pay more attention to price changes than percentage changes, she wrote in a 2019 article with co-author Richard Townsend. Investors tend to rate information about a company based on the impact of the dollar on its share price and, for example, will value information about a new CEO at one dollar a share, regardless of the cost of the business. ‘action. A cheaper stock will have a proportionately larger price increase, because a change of $ 1 means more. This also works for reverse splits, they found, and doubling a share’s price reduced its volatility by 20% to 30%.

For this reason, company executives should be in favor of splits, Shue said. For executives with options that vest when the company’s shares reach a certain price, the more volatile the shares, the more likely they are to hit the magic number that allows them to exercise their option. Given that Amazon stocks have been a runaway train in recent years, having nearly doubled since 2019, it’s hard to imagine its executives having to resort to such ploys to cash in their stocks.