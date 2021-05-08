Richard Hurt: 23 years after the trial, tobacco still kills

May 2021 is the 23rd anniversary of the end of the landmark Minnesota Tobacco trial, which exposed millions of pages of previously secret tobacco industry documents. These documents revealed how cigarette manufacturers manipulated nicotine to make their products more addicting and marketed cigarettes to children. The industry presented itself as a simple business selling a legal product while promoting a product, cigarettes, which resulted in the premature deaths of over 60% of smokers. In fact, cigarettes are responsible for 30% of all cancer deaths in the United States. Despite the progress made over the past 20 years, the tobacco industry continues to innovate to attract new customers, especially children. Both then and today, tobacco products are sold in attractive flavors, purposefully used to hook children. Today, its electronic nicotine dispensing devices are Big Tobaccos’ latest lure. Electronic cigarettes are not approved for smoking by the FDA, and more than any other individual tobacco product, they attract and introduce children to nicotine.

As a result of the Minnesota Tobacco Trial, a new nonprofit, the Minnesota Partnership for Action Against Tobacco, was formed. Working with national health leaders, the organization, later renamed Clearway Minnesota, has become a force for good in the state. In its more than 20 years of existence, ClearWay has funded research on ways to prevent smoking, provided free programs to help smokers quit, ran statewide advertising campaigns warning against the dangers of tobacco and promoted the implementation of smoke-free workplace ordinances that resulted in the statewide Freedom of Breathing. Thousands of Minnesota have quit smoking as a result of these efforts, saving thousands of lives and billions of dollars in Minnesota.

Yet smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Minnesota, taking more than 6,300 Minnesota residents each year and costing an estimated $ 7 billion a year in health care and worker productivity each year. So the problem continues, and ClearWay Minnesota won’t be here forever in fact, its limited-life charter means it will shut down at the end of this year. Now is not the time to fall behind Big Tobacco. The people of Minnesota have always valued the health and protection of our children from harm, and Representative Tina Liebling and Senator Carla Nelson have been strong leaders in prevention. We must continue to demonstrate the importance of these values ​​and prevent the next generation from falling victim to an industry that represents the exact opposite.

The state legislature plans to devote a larger share of tobacco revenues to prevention, education, treatment and community-based interventions to better support populations with the highest smoking rates after decades of tobacco industry targeting. The state collected $ 760 million last year in tobacco taxes and permanent income from the settlements. In comparison, the proposed investments represent a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the spending of the tobacco industry. Increasing Minnesotas’ investments from one penny per dollar of tobacco revenue to two or three cents will reduce dependency, save money, and save lives. Let your state representative hear from you about the importance of adequately funding tobacco prevention and treatment initiatives.

Dr. Richard Hurt is originally from Kentucky and graduated from Murray State University and the University of Louisville. He retired after a 40-year career at the Mayo Clinic