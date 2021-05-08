Business
Florida reports 3,976 new COVID-19 cases as states’ positivity rate drops below 5% for day 3
ORLANDO, Florida Floridas’ positivity rate fell below 5% for the third day in a row, according to state COVID-19 data.
The last time the states’ positivity rate fell below 5% was on March 11. The latest state update shows for the last three days of data, our positivity rate was 4.98%, 4.69%, and 4.67%.
[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Woman identified in fatal Lee Rd. crash | Man dies after he is dragged under trailer]
A d
As more people around the world get vaccinated, the European Union has agreed to an extension of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contract for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023, according to the Associated Press.
On Saturday, the announcement of the huge contract extension comes as the EU looks for ways to tackle the challenges of providing the necessary booster shots to people who have already received a dose of the vaccine, to expanding campaigns to vaccination to include children and adolescents, and the emergence of new virus variants.
A d
Here in central Florida, state-run sites are operating in the region this weekend as vaccination efforts continue, giving individuals several opportunities to receive their vaccine. Along with these sites, more and more pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccines. Publix is the latest channel to announce that it will start accepting walk-in tours starting Monday.
Publix offers the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, so the vaccines are only available to people 18 years of age and older. The company always recommends making a vaccination appointment to make sure the preferred vaccine is available.
In an exclusive interview with News 6, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he hoped 70% of the county would have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the summer. Demings said those who are reluctant should understand that researchers say that in order to achieve herd immunity, 70 to 80 percent of the population must be vaccinated. Herd immunity occurs when a certain percentage of the population is immune to COVID-19.
A d
Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
According to the Associated Press, the companies announced Friday that full FDA approval is being sought for use of the vaccine in people 16 and older. Currently, the vaccine is in use under emergency clearance from the FDA. The two companies say they have started continuous data submission from their two-dose vaccine studies, first giving FDA data from laboratory and human tests.
[READ YESTERDAYS REPORT: Florida sees 4,302 new COVID-19 cases as Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for vaccine]
A d
Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:
Case
The Florida Department of Health reported 3,976 new cases on Saturday, bringing the overall state total to 2 266 575 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.
Deaths
Florida reported 66 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 36.412. That number included the 712 non-residents who died in Florida.
Hospitalizations
As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 2,709 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the State Agency for Health Care Administration.
As of March 2020, 92,023 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. This number includes the 175 New of patients recently hospitalized with the virus, according to the daily health services report released on Saturday.
A d
Positivity rate
The percentage of positive results was 4.67% on Friday on 85,101 tests. The figures reported daily by the state reflect the results of the previous day’s tests. Health officials believe the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.
Vaccinations
The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide.
The FDOH reports that 6,906,868 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These people either received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine or completed a series of two injections.
Saturday, 9,203,670 people have received at least one dose a vaccine against the coronavirus.
A d
Below is the breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the Central Florida area on Saturday.
|county
|Case
|New cases
|Hospitalizations
|New hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New deaths
|Brévard
|41 637
|92
|2369
|2
|874
|0
|Flagler
|7 321
|12
|404
|1
|111
|1
|Lake
|29,808
|72
|1,503
|3
|642
|4
|Marion
|31,219
|38
|2 163
|7
|966
|1
|Orange
|138,735
|321
|2,770
|3
|1,270
|0
|Osceola
|44,867
|99
|1,466
|4
|510
|0
|Polk
|68,925
|125
|5,267
|11
|1331
|-1
|Seminole
|34 230
|61
|1,250
|0
|499
|0
|Sumter
|9 345
|4
|578
|0
|277
|0
|Volusia
|43 430
|79
|2 283
|9
|804
|3
To keep up to date with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]