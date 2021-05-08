Florida reports 3,976 new COVID-19 cases as states’ positivity rate drops below 5% for day 3

ORLANDO, Florida Floridas’ positivity rate fell below 5% for the third day in a row, according to state COVID-19 data.

The last time the states’ positivity rate fell below 5% was on March 11. The latest state update shows for the last three days of data, our positivity rate was 4.98%, 4.69%, and 4.67%.

As more people around the world get vaccinated, the European Union has agreed to an extension of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contract for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, the announcement of the huge contract extension comes as the EU looks for ways to tackle the challenges of providing the necessary booster shots to people who have already received a dose of the vaccine, to expanding campaigns to vaccination to include children and adolescents, and the emergence of new virus variants.

Here in central Florida, state-run sites are operating in the region this weekend as vaccination efforts continue, giving individuals several opportunities to receive their vaccine. Along with these sites, more and more pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccines. Publix is ​​the latest channel to announce that it will start accepting walk-in tours starting Monday.

Publix offers the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, so the vaccines are only available to people 18 years of age and older. The company always recommends making a vaccination appointment to make sure the preferred vaccine is available.

In an exclusive interview with News 6, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he hoped 70% of the county would have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the summer. Demings said those who are reluctant should understand that researchers say that in order to achieve herd immunity, 70 to 80 percent of the population must be vaccinated. Herd immunity occurs when a certain percentage of the population is immune to COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

According to the Associated Press, the companies announced Friday that full FDA approval is being sought for use of the vaccine in people 16 and older. Currently, the vaccine is in use under emergency clearance from the FDA. The two companies say they have started continuous data submission from their two-dose vaccine studies, first giving FDA data from laboratory and human tests.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Case

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,976 new cases on Saturday, bringing the overall state total to 2 266 575 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 66 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 36.412. That number included the 712 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 2,709 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the State Agency for Health Care Administration.

As of March 2020, 92,023 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. This number includes the 175 New of patients recently hospitalized with the virus, according to the daily health services report released on Saturday.

Positivity rate

The percentage of positive results was 4.67% on Friday on 85,101 tests. The figures reported daily by the state reflect the results of the previous day’s tests. Health officials believe the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide.

The FDOH reports that 6,906,868 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These people either received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine or completed a series of two injections.

Saturday, 9,203,670 people have received at least one dose a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Below is the breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the Central Florida area on Saturday.

county Case New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brévard 41 637 92 2369 2 874 0 Flagler 7 321 12 404 1 111 1 Lake 29,808 72 1,503 3 642 4 Marion 31,219 38 2 163 7 966 1 Orange 138,735 321 2,770 3 1,270 0 Osceola 44,867 99 1,466 4 510 0 Polk 68,925 125 5,267 11 1331 -1 Seminole 34 230 61 1,250 0 499 0 Sumter 9 345 4 578 0 277 0 Volusia 43 430 79 2 283 9 804 3

