Orange County Closer to Yellow Level – NBC Los Angeles





Orange County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Saturday, as the county continued to qualify for the least restrictive level of the state’s economic reopening system. County hospitalizations from the coronavirus fell from 93 on Friday to 90, while the number of intensive care patients rose from 20 to 22, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county had 36.7% of its intensive care beds and 77% of its ventilators available. Saturday’s figures brought the county totals to 254,278 cases and 5,005 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases is down and we hope that by Sunday we will be in the yellow level, Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service on Friday. The county’s case rate had fallen to 2 per 100,000, Kim said. If the county can get less than 2 by Sunday, it would record its first week in the yellow level for the number of cases and would have to maintain another week at that level before moving to the least restrictive level. Flowers are a popular way to say thank you to mom on Mother’s Day, but you might be spending a bit more on this day due to high demand. The county has been in the yellow tier for positivity rates for a few weeks, but remained in the orange tier after the weekly rankings were released on Tuesday. Orange County’s weekly average of daily new cases per 100,000 population fell from 2.6 to 2.4. The overall test positivity rate fell from 1.4% to 1.3%. And the county’s health equity quartile rate, which measures positivity in hot spots in underprivileged communities, fell from 1.9% to 1.4%. Orange County officials have announced they will close the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in June due to a lack of demand for vaccines. Instead, the county will focus more on mobile vaccination clinics to provide injections in areas where there is more resistance to being hit in the arm. The Super Point-of-Dispensing, or POD, sites of the Anaheim Convention Center, the OC Fair & Event Center, Soka University and Santa Ana College will be closed on June 6, officials said Thursday. We are not quitting our role as community vaccinators, Kim said on Friday. COVID-19 Vaccinations in California The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient’s county of residence according to the California Department of Public Health. We are changing the model because we got through the most people who wanted the vaccine. We are now targeting areas where people have (problems) access. It makes more sense to split county staff across multiple sites to focus on hard-to-reach residents rather than having them set up at a mass vaccination site where appointments are declining, Kim said. It is not even a question of money. It’s staffing, Kim said. If we put a lot of staff there and don’t do the volume, it would be better to send that staff out into the community and look for people that we haven’t been able to bring in for photos. The county reported 11,100 tests on Saturday, for a cumulative total of 3,733,267.

