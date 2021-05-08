Flower One Announces Loan Agreement Amendment and Issues Warrants to Its Lender Pursuant to the Loan Modification and Modification Agreement

LAS VEGAS AND TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Flower One Holdings Inc. (Flower one or the Company) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), Nevada’s leading cannabis grower and producer, today announced that it has changed and amended certain terms of its loan agreement dated August 21, 2020 (the Loan agreement) under an amended loan agreement and addendum dated March 8, 2021 between Gold Flora LLC, a California limited liability company (the Lender), CN Landco, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (the Borrower) and society (the Loan modification and amendment agreement).

In accordance with the loan modification and modification agreement, the company, as guarantor, agreed to modify the terms of the loan agreement with the lender to: (1) extend the due date of the loan agreement from May 20, 2021 to November 21, 2021.; (2) convert the amount of the loan under the Loan Agreement from Canadian dollars to US dollars; (3) reflect a new payment schedule for the current balance of principal and unpaid accrued interest payable under the loan agreement; (4) modify the guaranteed promissory note dated August 21, 2020 by the borrower for the benefit of the lender to correspond to the modifications made to the loan agreement; (5) issue to the Lender additional warrant rights in respect of the Common Shares of the Guarantor; and (6) otherwise modify the Loan Documents (as defined in the Loan Modification and Amendment Agreement).

Pursuant to the terms of the loan modification and modification agreement and in consideration for the consent of the lenders to the January 2020 financing and other previously announced loan modifications, the Company issued 397,873 common share purchase warrants (the Lender’s warrants), giving the lender the right to an ordinary share in the capital of the company (one Common share of lender’s warrants) at an exercise price of Cdn $ 0.315 per common share of a lender’s warrant at any time before the date falling thirty-six (36) months after the date of issuance of such warrants; provided, however, in the event that the Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a closing price equal to or greater than C $ 1.05 per Common Share for a period of twenty (20) consecutive Trading Days, the company could implement an accelerated expiration. date of the Lender’s Warrants by notifying the holders of the Lender’s Warrants of the early expiration and thereafter, the Lender’s Warrants will expire on the date that is ninety (90) days thereafter delivery of this notice.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest full-service cannabis grower, producer and brand distribution partner in the state of Nevada. By combining over 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with top cannabis operators, Flower One is delivering consistent, reliable and scalable processing to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, 22Red Old Pal , Heavy Hitters, Lift Tickets, Huxton, The Clear and Flower Ones, leading in-house brand, NLVO, etc.). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products ranging from flowers, full spectrum oils and distillates to finished consumer packaged products, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top performing brands of cannabis. Flower Ones Nevada’s footprint includes the Companys flagship facility, a 400,000-square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000-square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000-square-foot indoor grow facility. and a commercial kitchen. Flower One has assembled a premier team to become the premier delivery partner of high quality, low cost brands.

The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol FONE, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol FLOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol F11. For more information visit: https://flowerone.com.

