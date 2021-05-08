These Oregon counties reported new cases of COVID on May 8





More than 1,423,000 Oregonians have completed a series of vaccines and over 1,953,000 have received at least one dose.

PORTLAND, Oregon On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 833 new cases of COVID-19 and seven other deaths linked to the virus. There have been a total of 190,804 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, including 2,528 deaths. Of the counties that reported new cases on Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 156, followed by Deschutes County with 115. Here’s a breakdown of the new cases in each county: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7) , Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29). Fifteen counties in Oregon moved from extreme risk restrictions to high risk COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing restaurants in those counties to reopen for dining and indoor gyms and indoor entertainment spaces to allow more clients. RELATED: All Oregon Counties Drop Out of COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category Vaccinations Over the past seven days, Oregon had administered an average of 33,318 doses per day. As of Saturday, 1,423,862 people in the state had completed a series of vaccines and more than 1,953,000 had received at least one dose. To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Residents of the Portland area can now get the vaccine walk-in at the Oregon Convention Center and the OHSU Mass Vaccination Site in the Red Economy parking lot at Portland International Airport. This week, President Joe Biden ordered all pharmacies that accept federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to allow people to be vaccinated without an appointment, but as of Friday there were few pharmacies in the Portland area that made walk-in tours. RELATED: Oregon Convention Center No Longer Requiring Vaccine Appointments Starting Friday Hospitalizations There are 329 people hospitalized for COVID in Oregon, five more than reported on Friday. Eighty-four COVID patients are in intensive care unit beds, six fewer than reported on Friday. Deaths The OHA released the following information on the seven Oregonians who died: Oregons 2522nd death is an 87-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on May 2 and died May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregons 2523rd death is a 90-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on April 26 and died May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregons 2524th death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 in Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregons 2525th death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 16 and died May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregons 2526th death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at the Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregons 2527th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregons 2528th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his home. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. RELATED: All Oregon Counties Drop Out of COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category

