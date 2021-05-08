Cruise line threatens to skip Florida ports over ban on proof of vaccination





Norwegian Cruise Line is threatening to keep its ships out of Florida ports after the state passed legislation prohibiting companies from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination in exchange for services. The company, which plans to offer its first cruises to the Caribbean and Europe this summer and fall, will offer limited-capacity travel and require all guests and crew should be vaccinated on reservations at least at the end of October. In a quarterly earnings call Thursday, Frank Del Rio, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the issue had been discussed with Floridas Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican. Mr Del Rio said if the cruise line were to avoid Florida ports, it could operate from other states or the Caribbean. We certainly hope that will not be the case, said Mr Del Rio. Everyone wants to operate in Florida. It’s a very lucrative market.

The clash between Norwegian Cruise Line and Florida is one of many that is likely to surface over how states and businesses determine whether proof of vaccination will be required. While some states have yet to take a position on companies requiring vaccines, others are already operating with such protocols in place. At many events in New York City, such as Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association games, state health and safety guidelines require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. within 72 hours of their participation. We hope it hasn’t turned into legal football or political football, Mr Del Rio said on the call. Norwegian Cruise Line is headquartered in Florida with Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corporation. In 2019, about 60% of all cruise shipments in the United States came from ports in Florida, according to an economic analysis prepared last year for the Cruise Lines International Association. In one business update thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line said it is experiencing strong future demand with bookings for the first half of 2022 that were significantly ahead of 2019 bookings. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the company said it had $ 1.3 billion in advance ticket sales.

In addition to prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination, Florida law also prevents state and local governments from closing businesses or schools for in-person learning except in a hurricane emergency. . Update May 8, 2021 at 5:12 p.m. ET I refused to take the same approach as other lockdown governors, Mr DeSantis said in a statement Monday when he signed the bill. In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, and Norwegian Cruise Line could not be reached for comment. We hope that everyone is going in the same direction, that is to say that we want to resume cruising in a safe way, especially at the beginning, said Mr Del Rio during the call for the results. Things could be different six months from now or a year from now. Latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows cruise ships to conduct mock trips with volunteer passengers to see how cruise lines can safely resume operations with measures such as testing and potential quarantines . The CDC is requiring cruise lines to complete testing before they can be allowed to sail with passengers this summer. Cruising cannot be zero risk activity for spread of Covid-19, CDC said this week. While cruising still poses some risk of Covid-19 transmission, CDC is committed to ensuring that cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a manner that protects crew members, passengers and port personnel. .

The latest guidelines recommend, but do not require, that travelers and cruise line crew members receive a vaccine when available to them. During the call for results this week, Mr Del Rio said Norwegian Cruise Line has submitted a proposal to the CDC that includes the requirement for proof of vaccines for all of its crew and passengers. It is not known how much business Norwegian Cruise Line could lose by avoiding Florida ports. Of the dozens of ports listed on its website, Norwegian Cruise Line has Florida ports listed in Tampa, Miami and Key West. Mr Del Rio said pent-up demand helped fill reservations quickly. I believe it is the number one destination for Americans in the Caribbean, said Mr. Del Rio. Who knows? That ship could prove to be so profitable there that it will never return to US waters.

