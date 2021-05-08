4-year-old girl hacks mother’s Amazon Prime account and orders 51 boxes of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles





And when he found that the two objects of his passion had been combined into a fruity and delicious frozen treat, he did the only sensible thing: he ordered them.

To be exact, he ordered 918. From his mother’s Amazon Prime account. Without telling him.

Noah’s mother, Jennifer Bryant, had let Noah use her laptop for distance learning when her iPad wasn’t working. She was busy in another room when Noah evidently made her way into her Amazon Prime account, which she shares with her sister who lives nearby.

In retrospect, there were signs that something was about to happen.

“He kept saying the number ’51’. “she said.” All day he was walking around saying ’51, 51 ‘. ” But Jennifer hasn’t given it much thought because sometimes he repeats things: “I really wasn’t surprised because he was diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder).” A phone call from an exasperated sister Then she got the call. “She was fussing around and cursing, and she said, ‘You know, you really have to stop ordering this stuff.'” Three huge boxes, each weighing 70 pounds and needing immediate freezing, had arrived at her sister’s house. “I said ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'” It was then that Jennifer found out that she was the proud owner of 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles, costing just under $ 2,619. Suddenly, Noah’s repeated mantra of “51, 51 …” began to make sense. A frozen headache Amazon would not take back the ice creams because they came from a third-party supplier. Her credit card is under investigation, but has so far not issued a refund. For a terrifying moment, Bryant, a mother of three with big school bills, had no idea how she was going to pay her school fees this semester. A friend and comrade from NYU’s Silver School of Social Work started a GoFundMe for her, hoping to help pay for at least some of the Popsicles. And that brings us to our sweet end. (And, no, it’s not that Noah must have eaten the 918 popsicles in some kind of preschool bacchanalia; they melted in two days.) But the GoFundMe paid for the ice cream in less than 24 hours, and the donations kept coming in, climbing well beyond what was originally intended. Jennifer says she will use the extra money to pay for Noah’s schooling and the extra educational support he needs. She hopes to be able to send him to a special school for autistic children. Noah would love that too, but his real dream is simply to meet SpongeBob SquarePants in person.

