Ask the madman: the trustee must act in the best interest of the client

A: A fiduciary standard requires that those who can give you financial advice act in your best interests, recommending or doing whatever will serve you best and avoiding any conflict of interest.

Some advisers (like brokers) may simply adhere to a standard of “convenience”, recommending or doing whatever is convenient for their clients. What’s right, however, may not be the best and it could earn them a sales commission that a better decision for you might not. Indeed, among your suitable investment options, a non-fiduciary advisor can recommend the least suitable. (Of course, many non-fiduciary advisers are still ethical and can serve you well.)

Supreme Court Judge Benjamin Cardozo referred to the fiduciary standard, noting: “A fiduciary is bound by something more stringent than market ethics.”

When seeking financial advice, it’s a good idea to make sure your advisor meets the fiduciary standard, putting your best interests before their own. Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Certified Financial Planners (CFPs) are generally required to meet the fiduciary standard.

Q: What is an 8-K report? LC, Lexington, Ky.

A: Listed companies in the United States are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to publish financial reports on a quarterly basis. If some notable things are happening between these reports that may impact the health or performance of the business, then an 8-K, or “current report,” should be filed. An 8-K can signal a completed merger or acquisition, bankruptcy, change of management, layoffs or plant closures, among others. You can view the documents filed with the SEC at SEC.gov.

School of fools

Company search: If you are considering investing in a business, explore it: learn enough to make a safe and informed decision to buy or not to buy. Here are some questions you might ask yourself. (Don’t worry about unfamiliar terms, just start learning how to invest and you will improve over time.)

Is the company in a growing industry? What is its business model, how, exactly, does it make its money? Does it take a lot of money to operate and grow (like in manufacturing) or not as much (like in online marketplaces)?

How did it work? Are its revenues, profits and profit margins increasing? How does it compare with the competition? Is it increasing its market share?

MORE FROM MOTLEY FOOL:

What are its sustainable competitive advantages? Examples include a strong brand, valuable patented technology, economies of scale, a large multinational presence and strong employee retention.

Does management impress you by communicating openly (as in annual letters to shareholders) and executing smart strategies?

What risks does the company face? A lot of things could go wrong, like losing a customer who is a big part of their business. (Corporate 10-K annual reports typically list a variety of risks.)

Does the company pay a dividend? If so, what is it reporting now and to what extent has it been increased in recent years? (Dividend-free stocks can be great investments, but reliable income from a solid dividend payer is also attractive.)

Does the title seem overvalued or undervalued? (Ideally, you would buy undervalued stocks.) Valuing a company is a subjective endeavor, but undervalued stocks typically have price-to-earnings (P / E) ratios lower than their own five-year averages. and lower than those of competitors.

Next week, we’ll bring you some resources that can help you find businesses of interest. In the meantime, you might learn more about investing from the books of Joel Greenblatt, Peter Lynch, Philip Fisher, John Bogle, and The Motley Fool.

My dumbest investment

15 year old blues: My dumbest investment decision was to buy my house with a 15-year mortgage. AV, online

The Fool responds: It wasn’t necessarily a stupid decision, 15 and 30 year home loans have their pros and cons. You haven’t explained why you’re unhappy with your 15-year mortgage, but chances are you don’t like the higher monthly payments, which can leave you with less money each month to save, invest or spend on essentials and treats. On the flip side, a short-term mortgage will allow you to pay off your home and build equity much faster, while paying much less interest over the life of the loan. (A 15-year loan also has a lower interest rate.)

Meanwhile, 30-year mortgages have lower monthly payments but higher interest rates, and you’ll pay a lot more interest over the life of the loan. A loan can help you qualify to buy a more expensive home, but it’s usually better to buy a cheaper one so you have some leeway if you lose a job or suffer another financial setback.

Also note that it is best to increase your credit score as much as you can before borrowing money, in order to benefit from better interest rates. Paying bills on time and paying off debts can help.

Stupid trivia

Name this company: I trace my roots back to 1886, when I was formed in Pennsylvania as a water and gas company. I bought and sold many businesses, then went bankrupt in 1913, but reorganized and survived. In 1947, I had $ 183 million in assets when an eighth grade dropout bought me at an auction for $ 13 million. In 2008, I started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Today, with a market value recently exceeding $ 28 billion, I am the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the United States, serving some 15 million people in 46 states. Who am I?

Response from trivia from last week: I trace my roots back to 1932, when McGee Airways and Star Air Service started flying to Anchorage. At the end of the 1940s, I was one of the biggest charter operators in the world, having bought old military planes. I delivered food on the Berlin Airlift and transported Yemeni Jews to Israel in 1949. Today, with a market value recently exceeding $ 8.5 billion, I am an international operator; Every year, I support more than 44 million clients to more than 115 destinations in four countries. I was the first North American airline to sell tickets online. I bought Virgin America in 2016. Who am I? (Answer: Alaska Air Group (parent company of Alaska Airlines)

The Motley Fool takes

Spinning for dollars: Peloton Interactive (Nasdaq: PTON) took advantage of a huge tailwind from the pandemic in 2020. With gyms closing and social distancing in place, demand for home exercise equipment has skyrocketed. Peloton’s combination of connected exercise equipment and services has had a huge boost and has seen tremendous growth, but investors are now focused on determining which stocks are likely to thrive in a post-pandemic world.

As gyms begin to reopen, the company’s offerings may seem less essential. But while the exercise innovator’s growth might be uneven in the short term, loosening social distancing is unlikely to destroy his long-term opportunities.

Meanwhile, Peloton may have to recall their treadmill due to safety concerns, a move that could bring their shares down further.

Peloton’s stock price is already factoring in an economic recovery and a possible treadmill recall, recently trading 41% from its 52-week high. The brand still seems very strong; Peloton is a pioneer in the field of connected exercise equipment and still has great room for growth.

The stock is by no means low risk, but the business is performing at a high level, showing impressive growth and recording strong profit margins. For investors with a buy and hold approach, Peloton could be a winner. (The Motley Fool owns stocks and recommended Peloton Interactive.)

Copyright 2021 The Mad Motley

Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication.