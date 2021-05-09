US says it monitors fuel supply after major pipeline shutdown by cyber attack





Bloomberg Copper has just broken a record. Here’s what you need to know (Bloomberg) – Copper has climbed to an all-time high this week, continuing a scorching rally that saw prices double last year; copper’s previous record was set in 2011, around the peak of the commodities supercycle. by China. economic heavyweight status fueled by massive amounts of raw materials. This time around, investors are betting that copper’s vital role in the global green energy transition will lead to growing demand and even higher prices. Copper futures reached $ 10,440 a tonne on Friday in London. Throughout human history, copper has played a vital role in many of the most advanced civilizations: from early monetary systems to municipal plumbing, from the rise of trains, planes and cars to appliances and networks. that underpin the information. Reddish-brown metal is primarily unsurpassed as an electrical and thermal conductor, as well as being durable and easy to work with. Today, a wide range of uses in all corners of heavy industry, construction and manufacturing make it a reputedly reliable indicator of trends in the global economy.The copper market has been one of the first to react when the Covid-19 coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, prices fell by more than a quarter between January and March of last year. Then, as China’s unprecedented measures to control the spread of the virus in the country began to pay off, copper quickly rebounded – and it hasn’t looked back since, but it hasn’t. only China leading the rally. While the country accounts for half of the world’s copper consumption and has played a key role in the brass boom, demand has actually softened there this year. Still, prices continue to climb. Why is copper currently increasing? This is in part due to signs of recovery in other major industrial economies, with manufacturing output on the rise in countries like the United States, Germany and Japan. But investors have also invested in copper with the bet that global efforts to reduce carbon emissions will mean the world will need a lot more metal, which will weigh on supply. Production from a new mine can be slow to arrive, as mines are difficult to find and expensive to develop. Electric vehicles contain about four times as much copper as a conventional car, and large amounts of copper wiring will be required in roadside chargers to operate them. . Shifting electricity from offshore wind farms to national power grids is also a copper-intensive exercise.Governments around the world have announced ambitious infrastructure investment plans, much of which involves construction, green energy or both. More and more, yes. Major manufacturers have raised prices for air conditioning units and refrigerators in recent months, and they warn there may be more to come. Yet copper is often used in small amounts in consumer goods. complex consumption, thus doubling prices The past year will not be as painful for consumers as an equivalent rise in food or fuel prices would be. Likewise, governments that roll out big spending programs may not be too concerned about an increase in copper alone, but with other commodities also rising, there are more and more signs that they get less for their money than the cost of big ticket items like wind power. what does this mean for the economy? There are growing fears that the broad rally in everything from timber to steel will force central bankers to step in to keep inflation in commodity markets from spiraling out of control. the economic rebound that is fueling the commodities recovery may start to slow as companies are hit by higher interest rates, squeezed margins and waning consumer demand. The key question for Federal Reserve policymakers and Wall Street traders is whether the sharp rise in commodity prices will be temporary. especially in China, and some analysts and traders argue that the record prices are not justified by today’s fundamentals. Policymakers believe that the rise in commodity prices will be short-lived as consumers concentrate their spending on services and experiences as economies open up. , easing the pressure on demand for commodity-intensive items such as second homes, electronics and household appliances seen during the lockdown. In fact, much of the planned spending on renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure has yet to materialize. If so, it could transform the outlook for copper use in countries like Germany and the US How far could copper go? Trafigura Group, the world’s largest copper trader, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both say prices could reach $ 15,000 per tonne in the coming years, amid surging global demand from the shift to green energy. Bank of America says $ 20,000 might even be possible if drastic problems arise on the supply side. The copper market itself may also be facing a big change. Trafigura predicts that growth in demand in China will be eclipsed by increased consumption in the rest of the world over the next decade, in a dramatic reversal of the recent trend. This could help support a new supercycle in the copper market, driving prices up for years thanks to a drastic shift in global demand. source of economic information, 2021 Bloomberg LP

