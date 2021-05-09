Flower shortage drives up costs for Mother’s Day

LOS ANGELES The fragrant scent of roses, lilacs and peonies belied the sweat and stress simmering on Friday in the flowered Los Angeles neighborhood, where a nationwide shortage of flowers was pushing up demand and prices ahead of the party mothers.

At 8 a.m., crowds of shoppers plied the alleys of the historic downtown district as vendors scrambled to wrap bouquets and help long lines of customers.

Roses in particular are tight, said Aaron McKinnon, manager of Mayesh, a vendor at the Los Angeles flower market. The same goes for buttercups and anemones.

The result is that the prices are sky-high, McKinnon said: A bouquet of 25 roses costs between $ 30 and $ 60, depending on the variety, compared to the more typical range of $ 16 to $ 30.

There are several factors causing the shortage, many of which may be linked to the pandemic, industry experts have said. COVID-19 shutdowns have made it difficult to forecast retail numbers, and adverse weather conditions have affected many growing regions.

But for some buyers on Friday, the high cost of the flowers was a small price to pay for the chance to celebrate with loved ones after a long and lonely year.

I’m having my first family reunion on Sunday, said Joy Gahring, 66, of the San Gabriel Valley, who bought a bunch of sweet peas for the weekend.

Last year, Gahring and her family went to a park on Mother’s Day, but they sat far away and couldn’t kiss, she recalls. She couldn’t wait to welcome three mothers, her sister-in-law, her daughter-in-law and her daughter-in-law to her home on Sunday and finally have the opportunity to cook for them again.

I am the matriarch of the family and I couldn’t be the matriarch for a year, said Gahring, crying. It has been a difficult year and I just want to pay tribute to them.

The scene was a dramatic change from Mother’s Day 2020, when the still fledgling pandemic virtually shut down businesses and took many people away from loved ones. Last May, Los Angeles flower vendors were allowed to offer curbside pickup a few days before the holidays.

Amit Shah, president of national retailer 1-800-FLOWERS, said on Friday that many producers had not seen their usual demand in 2020 due to store closings and event cancellations. As a result, growers planted less in anticipation of another similar year.

Now, with the country reopening and retailers attracting more customers to the store, demand for flowers this spring has exceeded expectations, Shah said.

Some salespeople were reeling from the dramatic swing.

It’s much better than last year, said Francisco Rios, who arrived at the Los Angeles Flower Market at 1 a.m. to prepare for the Friday rush. Everything is almost back to normal.

But some of the ramifications of last year’s COVID-19 shutdowns are still being felt in the flower world, according to industry experts.

There was a lot of fear of investing and growing the pipeline without knowing what the needs of demand would be, said Mark Chatoff, president and CEO of California Flower Mall, also in downtown Flower District. Chatoff said he lost around 30% of his suppliers in the summer months of last year, and some never returned.

There are other factors as well. A flower seller on Friday pointed to unusual cold weather in Colombia, Ecuador and other growing regions as the reason for the squeeze, as well as worker strikes in Colombia. Another noted that many flower farms had been abandoned during the pandemic and that, with no one to spray insecticides, the disease had spread and was ruining crops.

It was like a perfect storm for poor production, Chatoff said, noting that other industries, such as lumber, electronics and logistics, have recently experienced similar supply chain issues.

Everything is getting a little more complex due to the pandemic or the shift from the pandemic to activating the local economy, he said. There are additional costs that are incurred.

Falling supply levels have become such a problem this year that Saeed Babaeean, owner of Empty Vase florist in West Hollywood, said he had to stop taking orders on Tuesday after several shipments arrived late and d ‘others did not arrive at all.

Babaeean said it was a relatively good problem to have after last year’s challenges, which included laying off most of its staff after the initial shutdown. He’s been able to gradually bring the team back in recent months, and he expects this year’s Mother’s Day to go hand in hand with his other busiest day of the year, Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, inside the flower market, we could almost forget the empty halls of 2020.

It’s fantastic! FleuraMetz director Hans Boer said of the crowd. The past year has been painful. People were not allowed to enter the building. Now were busy.

Boer said the prices of some of its flowers, including roses, had climbed 30 to 40 percent this week. But unlike Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day gives buyers more options: those looking for deals can try sunflowers, geraniums or tulips, he said.

Robert Rahon, 31, stood with an armful of tulips along with peonies, eucalyptus branches and a kumquat plant as he waited for his girlfriend, Jenna Barazsu, 29, to finish scanning the aisles.

Roses cost $ 30 a color, which is a bit crazy, Rahon said.

Still, he was happy with what the flowers represented. The couple were shopping for Mother’s Day and for a family bridal shower, which takes place almost a year after the wedding was postponed by COVID-19.

Rahon was also preparing to visit his 95-year-old grandmother at her retirement home in Fresno for the first time since before the pandemic, he said.

The fact that people had so much to celebrate was a welcome change for many vendors. During the pandemic, sadder occasions often filled the spaces left by canceled birthdays, weddings, quinceaeras and other floral events.

All of those things were offline, and unfortunately some of those events had been replaced with funerals, said Chatoff, of the California Flower Mall. So there was a need for flowers to celebrate a loved one but in a different way.

Ruben Rodriguez, designer at Durans Flowers in Pasadena, said supplies were so tight this week that the store couldn’t even display its usual display of fresh-cut flowers.

We did not have [the display] this week because everything goes into prepaid orders, he said. I was just hoping we can meet the demand.

And it’s not just roses. Flowers such as hydrangeas which typically cost $ 40 a box at the store are now approaching $ 80, Rodriguez said.

These costs are often passed on to customers, but the high prices can be prohibitive for some looking to buy.

Tanayry Vasquez, 34, flew to Los Angeles from Bakersfield on Friday morning in hopes of finding flowers for his Sunday celebration with his stepmother and three daughters. She left the market after being appalled at the prices and instead hoped to secure a deal with a street side vendor selling bouquets in the back of her truck.

We didn’t really get together, she said of her family while waiting to buy four bouquets of roses at $ 18 each. My daughters haven’t really seen [their grandmother] this year, which has been difficult because they are really close.

Although demand does not show immediate signs of slowing, there are indications that the supply shortage is improving, said Elizabeth Daly, spokesperson for the Society of American Florists.

The cold weather that has disrupted so many flower farms is warming, which will help supply late spring and summer and lead to an even better fall, Daly said.

But with the National Retail Federation forecasting Mother’s Day spending to hit a record $ 28.1 billion this year, 68% of shoppers planning to buy flowers on weekends could continue to be a slump. .

Some buyers on Friday said it was worth it.

Friends and loved ones need something exciting, said Rachel Laforce, 35, who was buying supplies for her small flower business and is pregnant with her first child.

I just think people are happy about something really positive after this lonely year, she said, arms full of bouquets.

Haley Smith Story, Los Angeles Times

