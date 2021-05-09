Coronavirus in Oregon: 833 new cases, 7 deaths. State reminds people to stay safe on Mother’s Day





The Oregon Health Authority reported 833 new cases of coronavirus and seven deaths on Saturday. As individuals prepare for Mother’s Day, the state reminded residents via Twitter on Saturday to be careful if they gather to celebrate. Officials have encouraged private celebrations indoors whether it took place two weeks after everyone’s second dose in a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. If those celebrating are not fully immunized, then everyone should wear a mask, keep their distance, meet in small groups, and hold the celebration outdoors. Dr Dean Sidelinger, state health official and epidemiologist, said in recorded video on Friday that it is still vital to practice safety guidelines if he is not yet fully vaccinated because there are new variants of COVID-19 in Oregon that are more contagious. Vaccines: Oregon reported 63,868 newly administered doses, including 27,835 on Friday and the rest of the days before. Hospitalizations: 329 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized, up five from Friday, ending a five-day string of declining hospitalizations. That includes 84 people in intensive care, down six people from Friday. Where new cases are by county: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7) , Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29). Who is dead: Oregons 2522nd death from coronavirus is an 87-year-old Jackson County man who had underlying medical conditions. The man tested positive on May 2 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. Oregons 2523rd death is a 90-year-old Jackson County man who had underlying conditions. He tested positive on April 26 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. Oregons 2524th death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who had underlying conditions. She tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 in Salem Hospital. Oregons 2525th death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who had underlying conditions. He tested positive on April 16 and died on May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Oregons 2,526th death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County. The presence of underlying conditions has not yet been confirmed. She tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at the Adventist Medical Center. Oregons 2527th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who had underlying conditions. He tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Oregons 2,528th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County. Officials have yet to confirm if he has any underlying conditions. He tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his home. Since he started: Oregon has reported 189,986 confirmed or suspected infections and 2,522 deaths, among the lowest per capita figures in the country, according to the latest figures reported Friday. To date, the state has reported 3,277,717 doses of vaccine administered, fully immunizing 1,423,862 people and partially immunizing 529,359 people. Nicole Hayden reports for The Oregonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @Nicole_A_Hayden.

