Stocks regain 912 points in short week – Journal





KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made a strong rally in the shortened outgoing week (four sessions) with the KSE-100 index rising 912 points, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 45,175. After nearly two months of depression, investors took courage and were encouraged by several positive developments. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said Pakistan would contact the IMF for easing under certain difficult conditions. He also said that his goal would be to accelerate the growth of the economy, which was welcomed by the market. The week also saw the approval of the disbursement of the first tranche of circular debt clearance which put the power sector in the lead as the main outperformer. There has also been some relief over new cases of Covid-19 that have been refused, ruling out a major lockdown in other major cities after it was imposed on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Other notable news during the week included that FBR surpassed its revenue raising target of Rs 34 billion. On the corporate front, the earnings season ended with companies in the KSE-100 index posting stellar 82% growth in quarterly profits. Local oil sales for April saw a 57% year-over-year improvement, which was seen as an indication of the economic recovery; cement shipments for April also showed cumulative growth of 10MFY21 to 19pc. On the other hand, the European Parliament adopted a resolution to review trade relations with Pakistan, which placed the country’s GSP + status in the red zone. Domestic consumption inflation for April was recorded at 11.1% higher than expected year-over-year; the trade deficit widened by 21.6% in 10MFY22. Foreign investors became net buyers of shares worth $ 1 million in the outgoing week, compared to a net sale of shares of $ 13.1 million the week before. The purchase was seen in technology and communications ($ 1.2 million) and cements ($ 0.7 million). Domestically, significant sales were reported by insurance companies on stocks valued at $ 3.3 million and banks / DFIs $ 3.1 million. Positive sector contributions come from banks (240 points), cement (139 points), fertilizers (124 points), electricity (107 points) and food and personal care (62 points). The main contributors to the index were led by Lucky Cement (107 points), Hubco (80 points), HBL (68 points), Unity Foods (63 points) and MCB Bank (56 points). Average daily traded volume fell 27% per week to 241 million shares, while average traded value fell 33% to $ 74 million. Going forward, the market trend after the extended Eid holiday would be determined by the number of Covid cases; MSCI’s upcoming announcement and FY22 budget information flows. Some market pillars advise caution as stocks could take a plunge on possible tighter lockdowns as Concerns continue to mount over the pandemic disaster in India. But the bulls continue to sell optimism on the back of further progress on circular debt clearance that could fuel investor interest in energy blue chips and other undervalued stocks. Posted in Dawn on May 9, 2021

