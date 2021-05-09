U.S. 5th Fleet seizes arms cargo from stateless dhow in Arabian Sea





Bloomberg Ransomware attack shuts down America’s largest gasoline pipeline (Bloomberg) – The operator of the largest gas pipeline in the United States shut down operations on Friday night following a ransomware attack that threatens to disrupt energy markets and disrupt gas and gas supplies. East Coast diesel. that it proactively took some systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems. Cyber ​​security firm FireEye Inc. said its incident response division at Mandiant is participating in the investigation. President Joe Biden, who spent the weekend at Camp David, was briefed on the incident on Saturday morning, the White House said. East Coast with a capacity of around 2.5 million barrels per day on its system from Houston to North Carolina, and an additional 900,000 barrels per day to New York The attack appears to use a ransomware group called DarkSide Hacking threats to critical infrastructure have increased, prompting the White House to respond last month with a plan to try and increase security, according to Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. utilities and their suppliers. Pipelines are of particular concern as they play a central role in many parts of the U.S. economy, with the latest attack coming as the nation’s energy industry braces for summer travel and higher fuel demand. that pandemic economic restrictions are relaxed. It’s also a nasty reminder of how a cyber attack destroyed the communications systems of several U.S. pipeline operators in 2018.The federal government is assessing the implications of the incident, including how to avoid supply disruptions and help the company to resume operations. The US Department of Energy has said it is monitoring any potential impact on supplies, while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has said it is in communication with other federal agencies and that we are working closely with them. to follow developments. following the cyberattack. The federal government is also working with state and local authorities on possible further steps. Travel Time When Colonial is running, fuel travels between three and five miles per hour. But a long-term shutdown could make the Northwest more dependent on supplies delivered by tanker. And it could take 10 to 14 days to make the trip to New York Harbor, according to a research note from ClearView Energy Partners. Other options, such as operating a federal emergency stockpile of refined products in the northeast, are little more. than a bandage, ClearView said. This gasoline supply reserve holds just one million barrels of gasoline in New York, Boston and Maine, analysts noted. Ransomware cases involve hackers seeding networks with malware that encrypts data and leaves the machines locked until the victims pay the extortion costs, which can range from a few hundred dollars to millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. The computer networks of the public utilities, which run the email and other routine functions, and the operational technology networks, which control how the actual delivery of electricity or natural gas works, are typically kept for the most part.An April 2 blog from cybersecurity firm Cybereason said that the people behind DarkSide were following the ransomware double-extortion trend, which means that they not only encrypt data in ut ilisers, but exfiltrate them and make them public if a ransom payment is not made. Many companies pay the fees and recover their data. But even when this happens, they can shut down much of their networks as a precaution while they restore essential services and check for any signs that hackers have gained access to sensitive systems for other reasons, including espionage or other destructive attacks. & Infrastructure Security Agency is engaged with the company and our interagency partners regarding the situation, said Eric Goldstein, executive deputy director of the CISA cybersecurity division. This underscores the threat that ransomware poses to organizations, regardless of size or industry, he said. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice officials did not respond to requests for comment. Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said the United States had been. We cannot ignore the long-standing inadequacies that have permitted and permitted cyber-intrusions into our critical infrastructure, Markey said in a statement. that an infrastructure spending package soon to be considered by Congress should put the hardening of critical infrastructure at the forefront. Refined product batches, updates or changes to batch deliveries and nominations using their access to the Colonial Pipeline website. At the time, Colonial staff notified customers over the phone of the technical issues, but did not say what was causing them. The disruption could disrupt fuel markets on Monday if not addressed. The refining margin for a combined barrel of gasoline and diesel, the so-called 321 crack spread, rose 2% on Friday after the colonial hiatus. Nymex gasoline futures rose 1.32 cents to $ 2.1269 per gallon. The two main Colonial lines outside of the Houston refining center – Pasadena Lines 1 and 2, in the United States. Texas, in Greensboro, NC – haven’t been full for months with the United States. fuel demand fell to its lowest level in decades during the pandemic. This means that the fuel markets served by the line could be spared from supply shortages. The colonial system is run from suburban Atlanta and is jointly owned by Koch and several other energy interests and investors. The East Coast fuel markets are also supplied by the Plantation pipeline jointly owned by Kinder Morgan and Exxon; East Coast refineries; and fuel shipments from Eastern Canada and Europe. (Add FERC commentary in ninth paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos