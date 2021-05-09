SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sells 23,717 shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Wednesday, May 5. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 14.58, for a total value of $ 345,793.86. The transaction has been disclosed in a legal file with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed via this hyperlink.

Actions of SITC traded up $ 0.09 on Friday at noon, reaching $ 14.78. The company’s shares had a trading volume of 1,993,619 shares, compared to an average volume of 2,097,730 shares. SITE Centers Corp. has a one-year minimum of $ 4.21 and a one-year maximum of $ 15.31. The company’s fifty-day simple moving average is $ 13.99 and its two hundred-day simple moving average is $ 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67, and a debt ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $ 2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21. The company reported earnings per share of $ 0.05 for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $ 0.23 from ($ 0.18). The SITE centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company reported revenue of $ 119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ estimates of $ 110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company made EPS of $ 0.32. The company’s revenue increased 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will show 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18 received a dividend of $ 0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday March 17. This is an increase from the previous quarterly dividend for SITE centers of $ 0.05. This represents an annualized dividend of $ 0.44 and a return of 2.98%. The distribution rate of SITE centers is currently 34.65%.

(A d) This emerging company is setting a global mega-trend in plant-based meat!

Several research analysts recently published reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14 . Truist increased its target price on SITE centers from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31. Mizuho raised its price target on SITE centers from $ 13.00 to $ 15.00 and rated the company “neutral” in a report on Friday, April 23. TheStreet raised SITE centers from a “d +” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised its price target on SITE centers from $ 15.00 to $ 17.00 and assigned the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29. Nine equity research analysts rated the stock with a hold rating and four issued a buy rating for the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $ 11.00.

Large investors have recently changed their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SITE Centers shares in the 4th quarter for a value of approximately $ 699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company valued at $ 49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in SITE centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company valued at $ 682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter for a value of approximately $ 419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company valued at $ 62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently held by institutional investors.

Company profile SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of outdoor shopping centers that provide a highly attractive shopping experience and range of merchandise to retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-managed, self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See also: What does it take to own or trade cryptocurrency?

This instant news alert was powered by storytelling technology and financial data from MarketBeat to provide readers with the fastest, most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by the MarketBeat editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Featured article: What are high yield dividend stocks?

7 outdoor recreation stocks for growth and dividends

If Americans loved the outdoors before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done a lot of things, and one of them is to re-energize Americans’ love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a steady rise in revenue that drives up the entire resort.

The RV Industry Association, for example, reports that RV shipments increased by more than 30% in 2020 and are expected to increase by 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two largest manufacturers in the industry is any indication, this forecast is very conservative.

And the earnings aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales of Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic retail and outdoor brand, have seen a steady 20% increase in revenue since the Q2 closings. If anything, revenues in this industry are being held back by rapidly dwindling inventory and tight shipping conditions.

The actions we are going to show all have something in common; outside. Within the group you will find everything from RVs to radios and anything an outdoor enthusiast might need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver strong returns to investors in 2021.

See “7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks for Growth and Dividends”.