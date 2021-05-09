Business
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sells 23,717 shares
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Wednesday, May 5. The stock was sold for an average price of $ 14.58, for a total value of $ 345,793.86. The transaction has been disclosed in a legal file with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed via this hyperlink.
Actions of SITC traded up $ 0.09 on Friday at noon, reaching $ 14.78. The company’s shares had a trading volume of 1,993,619 shares, compared to an average volume of 2,097,730 shares. SITE Centers Corp. has a one-year minimum of $ 4.21 and a one-year maximum of $ 15.31. The company’s fifty-day simple moving average is $ 13.99 and its two hundred-day simple moving average is $ 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67, and a debt ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $ 2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66.
SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21. The company reported earnings per share of $ 0.05 for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $ 0.23 from ($ 0.18). The SITE centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company reported revenue of $ 119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ estimates of $ 110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company made EPS of $ 0.32. The company’s revenue increased 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will show 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18 received a dividend of $ 0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday March 17. This is an increase from the previous quarterly dividend for SITE centers of $ 0.05. This represents an annualized dividend of $ 0.44 and a return of 2.98%. The distribution rate of SITE centers is currently 34.65%.
This emerging company is setting a global mega-trend in plant-based meat!
Several research analysts recently published reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14 . Truist increased its target price on SITE centers from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31. Mizuho raised its price target on SITE centers from $ 13.00 to $ 15.00 and rated the company “neutral” in a report on Friday, April 23. TheStreet raised SITE centers from a “d +” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised its price target on SITE centers from $ 15.00 to $ 17.00 and assigned the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29. Nine equity research analysts rated the stock with a hold rating and four issued a buy rating for the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $ 11.00.
Large investors have recently changed their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SITE Centers shares in the 4th quarter for a value of approximately $ 699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company valued at $ 49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in SITE centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company valued at $ 682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter for a value of approximately $ 419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company valued at $ 62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently held by institutional investors.
Company profile SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of outdoor shopping centers that provide a highly attractive shopping experience and range of merchandise to retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-managed, self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See also: What does it take to own or trade cryptocurrency?
This instant news alert was powered by storytelling technology and financial data from MarketBeat to provide readers with the fastest, most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by the MarketBeat editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]
Featured article: What are high yield dividend stocks?
7 outdoor recreation stocks for growth and dividends
If Americans loved the outdoors before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done a lot of things, and one of them is to re-energize Americans’ love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a steady rise in revenue that drives up the entire resort.
The RV Industry Association, for example, reports that RV shipments increased by more than 30% in 2020 and are expected to increase by 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two largest manufacturers in the industry is any indication, this forecast is very conservative.
And the earnings aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales of Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic retail and outdoor brand, have seen a steady 20% increase in revenue since the Q2 closings. If anything, revenues in this industry are being held back by rapidly dwindling inventory and tight shipping conditions.
The actions we are going to show all have something in common; outside. Within the group you will find everything from RVs to radios and anything an outdoor enthusiast might need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver strong returns to investors in 2021.
See “7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks for Growth and Dividends”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]