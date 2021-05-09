Business
With Starship SN15, Elon Musk proved that reaching Mars isn’t a fantasy
Nominal Starship Landing! Elon Musk tweeted on May 5, after SpaceX sent the last prototype of its roaring spacecraft into the sky, achieving what the previous five tests failed: a successful landing.
The first two prototypes climbed to high altitude, crashed into the launch pad and immediately caught fire; another exploded in the air; while the SN10 prototype made a successful landing in March but exploded 10 minutes later.
Even as they fell from the sky, SpaceX engineers were busy working on new prototypes. For Musk, it’s about going fast, learning by trial and error, and getting closer and closer to good design by developing new engineering methods on the fly..
This fifth successful test was the product of this trial and error method and apparently the most important because it came a month after SpaceX won a coveted contract from NASA to use this mega-spacecraft to land humans on the moon as early as 2024.
It all started with a crazy dream
Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company, SpaceX, founded over two decades ago, aims to make humanity a multi-planetary species and is in part motivated by existential threats such as an asteroid collision large enough to wipe out humanity.
If something is wrong with planet Earth, that’s it, he says. His game is over.
He believes Starship is the ship that could make it happen and this soft landing of the SN15 is a big step forward in making it a fully reusable transport system capable of transporting up to 100 people to the Red Planet..
Eventually, SpaceX wants to launch a fleet of 1,000 spacecraft that would take a million people to Mars every time their planetary orbits synchronize, or every 26 months – an average of three Starship rocket launches per day.
Musk refers to a million people as the golden ratio that would be needed to make life on Mars sustainable. And he first shared his idea for a spacecraft that would transport people to deep space in 2016 during a international conference in Mexico.
Starship: the reusable distant ship
The spacecraft sits on top of a rocket called Super Heavy and is designed to transport humans and cargo into low Earth orbit, to the Moon and Mars, then return to Earth to start all over again..
The combined system, called Starship, will be the world’s most powerful launcher ever developed, with the capacity to carry more than 100 metric tons into Earth orbit – even more than the SpaceXs Falcon Heavy which is already twice as powerful. as the second best rocket in the world and can lift 63 million tons into space.
Let’s start with the Super Heavy Booster, or as Musk would say, the Big F ****** g Rocket, or BFR for short. It’s great, okay. Standing 25 stories (70m) high. I mean, look at this guy standing on the elevator. And while you’re speechless at the enormity of this booster, imagine another 20 floors (50m) for the Starship spaceship that would be right above it.
First super heavy booster pic.twitter.com/0K5QPsEbbt
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2021
This next-generation launch system will be filled with 3,400 tonnes of liquid methane and liquid oxygen (CH4 / LOX) sub-cooled propellants, which will power 28 Raptor engines. It has a gross take-off mass of over 3 million kg, which means it can lift a stack of 1,800 SUVs or 16 Boeing 747s.
This gigantic booster sends Starship into space, separates in the upper floor and turns around while falling back to Earth. The Super Heavy will deploy six steel structures called “grid fins,” to the sides of the booster, which will help the rocket land on the launch pad for another flight.
The spaceship, which is made of stainless steel and resembles those from the golden age of science fiction, will continue its journey. Starship will enter the atmosphere of Mars at 7.5 km / s and decelerate aerodynamically. SpaceX says vehicles’ heat shields are designed to withstand multiple inputs.
It is equipped with six Raptor engines that will likely create enough power to take off from the surface of the Moon and Mars, where gravity is weaker than that of Earth. And as the prototype shows, the craft will begin its descent into the Earth’s atmosphere, positioned horizontally to slow its momentum, before reorienting itself and performing a controlled nose-up landing.
The Raptor engines of the SN15 prototype stopped one by one as the rocket approached its maximum altitude and its descent was guided by two front flaps and two rear flaps on the vehicle for re-entry. Finally, all three engines restart to turn around and slow the vehicle down before relying on a single engine to land.
Starship goes to the moon
Starships’ first voyage is to the moon and back. Japanese online retail billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has already booked tickets for himself and eight other people for a weeklong moonlight flight around the moon in 2023.
Starship will also fly on two missions for NASA. The first will be a test flight and the second will transport two astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024 as part of the Artemis mission.
But the journey to the red planet is off to a good start. Elon Musk said he’s very confident SpaceX will launch an unmanned spacecraft to Mars in 2024, followed by a crewed mission a few years later. And to think that it all started with a man’s dream is nothing short of fantasy!
