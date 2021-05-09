Joe Biden puts SEC in turmoil with unfilled Fed agency seats

Gary Gensler, the new Wall Street sheriff, has ambitious plans to crack down on stock market shenanigans, but the sheriff will need a few deputies if he is to get the job done.

As the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gensler told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday that he wanted to do something about the gamification of trading by small investors. He wants to end the abuse by short sellers who push stocks down. It will try to force traders who use complex derivatives to disclose their positions before risking losses of a billion dollars. He also wants to protect people from inducements to buy risky cryptocurrencies.

In fact, if you’ve listened to Genlser intently during his testimony, there’s almost no part of the burgeoning financial business that he doesn’t want to control. What he hasn’t told Congress is that despite all his regulatory boast, he hasn’t hired enough people around him to even begin to carry out his mission.

As of this writing, Gensler has yet to name his choices to run some of the most important parts of the SEC. The acting remnants of the Trump administration continue to serve as general legal counsel, chief trade and markets, corporate finance and chief of the all-important law enforcement division whose labor is to prosecute the Wall Street crooks.

SEC observers say they can’t remember an administration beyond the 100-day mark that didn’t have all of those positions filled. Worse yet, dig deeper into Biden’s administration and you’ll find that the SEC isn’t the only agency that operates almost without a rudder. The White House Biden has yet to appoint a new competition chief to lead the Justice Department, a key niche that will determine the future size and scope of tech companies and which business mergers will be approved.

There is no chairman for the Federal Communications Commission to determine whether the administration is bringing back so-called net neutrality, the concept abandoned under Trump but adopted by Biden and progressives because it forces internet providers to deal with all content equally, regardless of existing business relationships.

Likewise, there is no chairman of the Federal Trade Commission and therefore no new consumer protection program. If you want to know why TikTok’s future remains in limbo after nearly a year of controversy, it’s because key Treasury and State Department slots remain vacant. Moreover, it is not clear whether someone appointed by Trump will remain as Assistant Attorney General for National Security. As a result, the administration has yet to rule on whether the application of short Chinese-owned videos still poses a threat to national security and should be banned in the United States.

AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato, file

Of course, you can argue that a less activist SEC, FTC, and DOJ might be a good thing, the less regulation is generally good for business. But you can also argue that Bidens promises to make the world a safer place for investors and consumers is thwarted by bureaucratic sclerosis, and that he gets a pass from the mainstream media who continue to peddle the fiction that the White House Biden is a well-oiled machine on the verge of changing America to the FDR as opposed to the supposedly blameless Trumpers.

It’s so strange that none of these positions are filled, said a veteran white-collar lawyer who deals with the SEC. I can’t remember a time when all of the major SEC offices and divisions were headed by an interim, and none of those positions required Senate approval.

Another longtime Washington-based lawyer who represents tech companies tells me his company has stalled due to vacancies at the FCC, FTC, and the head of the DOJ’s antitrust division. You just can’t do anything at these locations because there aren’t any Biden people responsible for implementing a program, he said.

The blocking of appointments seems to be due to two problems. The first is White House Biden’s utter obsession with spending as much money as possible as quickly as possible on COVID relief, infrastructure, and whatever else people can think of, I’m told. By forcing so much bureaucratic attention to spending (though much of it is of questionable necessity), the White House has ousted other important issues.

This means, among other unfinished business, a border crisis that never seems to end because there is no one available to fix the mess.

The other thing about handcuffing dates is that the screening goes beyond normal national security checks and qualifications such as work experience. For Team Biden, all the right boxes need to be checked before anyone can get through the process.

These boxes are a high priority for diversity and other soft issues near and dear to the heart of the hateful progressive congressional business caucus led by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC and a handful of others with the loudest voices. of the Democratic Party.

For proof, see Alex Oh’s short tenure as SEC chief enforcement officer. Oh seemed to tick all of those right boxes, she was a gifted lawyer and a woman of color. But as I pointed out last week, she was forced to quit her post just days after taking it when a left-wing advocacy group revealed her legal work for Big Oil.

Again, as a type of free market, I see the benefits of the Biden bureaucracy that can’t start and do things that will make markets less efficient. But don’t tell me these guys have their acts together. If they did, we still wouldn’t be discussing a ban on TikTok.