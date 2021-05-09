Musk strengthens brand and NBCUniversal’s on ‘Saturday Night Live’

(Corrects the word in quotes in paragraph six and the spelling of the mother’s name in paragraph seven)

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, laughs after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke / Pool / File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise at the start of his highly anticipated turn as host of Saturday Night Live, claiming in his monologue that he was the first person with Aspergers to host the show, before doing skits for the world’s first livestream for the NBCUniversal comedy show.

Musk, one of the richest individuals in the world, opened his monologue by telling audiences in over 100 countries that he is the first person with Aspergers to welcome SNL. At least the first to admit it. The billionaire shed light on his tendency to speak in a monotonous voice, adding that I’m good enough to make humans work in emulation mode.

Asperger’s syndrome is a condition on the autism spectrum that is associated with difficulties in social interaction and is sometimes referred to as high-level autism.

Saturday Night Live comedian and alumnus Dan Aykroyd has spoken in interviews about being diagnosed with a mild form of Asperger’s. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2003.

Many had wondered how Musk would fare on a live comedy show. The answer was that he and the show’s writers were looking to smooth out the rough edges of Musks’ public persona. Throughout the show, Musk gently laughed at himself, including his penchant for provocative tweets and the time he smoked a joint on a podcast.

To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I’ve reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket. Did you think I would be a normal cold guy?

Musks’ mother Maye joined him on stage and the two made a joke about Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency Musk touted. Cryptocurrency jokes popped up throughout the show. In one sketch, Musk was chosen as a bow tie wearing a cryptocurrency expert in the Weekend Update segment. Dogecoin and other digital currencies had jumped in price before Musks SNL appeared.

Dogecoin fell during the show and was last down around 12% from the end of Friday at around $ 0.53. It hit a record high above $ 0.73 on Thursday.

Musk was very convincing playing a version of himself as the head of SpaceX in the face of an emergency on a Martian colony. The crisis had a happy ending, until it didn’t.

Ultimately, Musk will keep his day jobs. Still, the appearance of Saturday Night Live offered a lot of synergies with his real gigs as technoking and CEO of Tesla Inc, head of rocket launch company SpaceX, and even head of Boring Company, a tunnel-building company. .

Musk drew attention to all forms of media ahead of the show and shared the limelight with a futuristic Teslas Cybertruck prototype that Tesla brought to Manhattan on Friday. A video of the angular pickup truck prowling the streets of Manhattan has exploded on social media.

During the show, a Tesla compressor made an incongruous appearance in a skit set in an old western living room. Musk played a gunslinger who had developed an electric horse and advocated tunneling through the earth to escape a shootout.

Musk often brags that Tesla doesn’t spend billions on advertising like established automakers do. He doesn’t have to do this as long as he has access to platforms like Twitter or Saturday Night Live.

The appearance of the musks also gave NBCUniversal a boost. The media company used Musks’ global fame – and the controversy surrounding his appearance on a stage normally reserved for movie stars or professional comedians – to draw attention to the launch of the Saturday Night Live franchise beyond the limits of television. The company said the Saturday show was broadcast live via Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube to more than 100 countries.