MFs in a buying frenzy for the 2nd consecutive month, infuse 5,526 cr of shares in April

Mutual Fund (MF) investments in equities will continue in the coming months, due to increased user growth as multiple fintech players enter this space, said Kaushlendra Singh Sengar , founder and CEO of INVEST19.

Alok Aggarwala, Research Director, Bajaj Capital, also believes this bullish stance will continue as valuations moderate somewhat after FY21 results and consolidation offers investors the opportunity to accumulate actions.

Another factor behind this position is the easing of bond yields from March, forcing investors to flock to stocks in search of higher yields, he added.

According to Sebi data, MFs invest a net amount of 5,526 crore of shares in April, well above a net sum of 4,773 crores invested in March.

This was the first infusion of such funds by FPs in 10 months.

Prior to the entries, mutual funds have been withdrawing money from stocks since June 2020, according to data available from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“We saw a 15.8% monthly growth in mutual fund investments in equities last month as stock market volatility prompted investors to invest through equity mutual funds to reduce the risk, ”Sengar said.

Alok Aggarwala, director of research at Bajaj Capital, said mutual fund flows generally mirror the flows of investors in the respective mutual fund programs.

Domestic investors have been withdrawing money from equity mutual funds since July 2020, and March 2021 was the first month the trend changed.

In addition, a peak in SIP flows was observed in March, rising to 9.182 crore from 7,528 crore the previous month. Therefore, the positive flow of equity mutual funds was seen in March, he said.

Although the data is yet to be released, this trend of net inflow into equity mutual funds appears to have continued into April 2021 as well, resulting in positive inflows through mutual funds, he said. he adds.

“The month of April saw an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases which resulted in minor corrections in the markets, but this was also followed by rapid recoveries. Mutual funds have used this decline market to buy new shares, which resulted in increased inflows into shares even in April 2021, ”said Gautam Kalia, Head of Investment Solutions, Sharekhan at BNP Paribas.

In addition, there were positive flows into mutual fund plans in March and April that provided fund managers with additional liquidity to manage, he added.

Every month, FPs withdrew 16,306 crores of shares in February, 13,032 crores in January, 26,428 crore in December, 30,760 crore in November, 14,492 crore in October, 4134 crore in September, 9213 crore in August, 9.195 crore in July and 612 crore in June.

These exits were mainly due to the reservation of profits by investors in a context of stock market recovery.

However, the MF had invested more 40,200 crore in the first five months (Jan-May) of 2020. 30,285 crore was invested in March 2020.

The latest mutual fund investment could be attributed to positive flows the month before and some market consolidation continues to give fund managers opportunities to invest, said Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder of Mywealthgrowth.com.

“If the fears of Covid increase among global investors, one could see more exits from the REIT side, this may lead to some volatility. Investors may like to use this volatility or consolidation as an opportunity to invest in the future as well. “, he added. .

According to Rahul Shah, co-director of research at EquityMaster, the key job of any fund manager, at least in the medium term, is to strike the right balance between aggressiveness and conservatism.

There are times when he should be more aggressive and there are times when more conservatism is needed.

“The behavior of funds over the past year has baffled me somewhat. They took money out of stocks when it was time to get aggressive. And now when the going calls for conservatism, they shift funds towards stocks, ”Shah said.

“I just hope there will be no more pullback if and when there is a correction in the market,” he added.

In contrast, mutual funds invest almost 21,600 crore in the debt markets during the month under review.

However, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) withdrew the net sum of 9659 crore in Indian stock markets in April after investing 10,482 crore the previous month.

They had invested 25787 crore in February and 19472 crore in January.

