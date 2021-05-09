Bearish shorting in the 1st week of recovery





SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) – The proportion of short sales of equities in South Korea accounted for 3.4% of total trades in the first week of the conditional resumption of the practice last week, up from 5, 5% just before the ban on the trading technique last year, the exchange operator said on Sunday.

The combined amount of short sale transactions stood at 3.3 trillion won ($ 2.9 billion), an average of 841.3 billion won per day in the week of four sessions and 3, 4% of total daily transactions, according to data from the Korea Stock Exchange (KRX).

The local stock exchange was closed on Wednesday for Children’s Day.

The proportion of short selling was a sharp drop from 5.5% on March 13, 2020, a day before the government suspended the practice, and 4.5%, the daily average in 2019, according to the KRX.

Short selling is a trading strategy in which investors sell stocks they have borrowed with the expectation that the stock price will go down in the near future. When prices fall, they can buy back the shares at lower prices, pocket the profit, and return the shares to the original owner.

Stock markets had mixed results last week, with the KOSPI 200 rising around 1.5% and the KOSDAQ 150 falling 1.3%. Short selling targets have been scattered across various industries including biotechnology, gaming and electronic parts.

Institutional short sales fell sharply to 10 percent of the total, or 87.5 billion won, from 39 percent, the average proportion of short sales in the week before the ban took effect. in March of last year.

“Short selling by institutions has declined due to regulations on market makers on stocks and futures, such as their ban on short selling on the mini KOSPI 200,” the KRX said in a statement.

The ban and resumption of short-selling stocks has been a bone of contention in Asia’s fourth-largest economy. Retail investors have urged financial authorities to ban the practice of hedging, calling it an unfair game for individual investors.

The country’s financial authorities first lifted the ban on short selling on Monday on 200 heavyweights in the market on the main exchange and on 150 companies on the tech-laden KOSDAQ market.

The lifting came nearly 14 months after authorities banned the trading practice due to a stock market rout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regulators have pushed back the lift twice, testing the waters amid the spread of the virus in South Korea.

“The market uncertainties associated with the resumption of short selling are limited and indeed declining,” the KRX said.

