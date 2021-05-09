Business
Travel deals are out there, but should you book now?
Refunds for canceled trips. Half price vacation. Pay only $ 50 down payment.
These are just a few of the offers that travel agencies are offering Canadians to entice them to book now for an upcoming trip once it is deemed safe to travel.
But some travel experts are recommending Canadians refrain from making reservations now as the COVID-19 pandemic remains inflexible and could yet wreak havoc on future vacation plans.
“My advice is to wait a little longer,” said Walter Rodrigues of the Bestway travel agency in Winnipeg. He highlights the recent increase in COVID-19 infections as a sign that the pandemic is far from over.
“Look at what’s going on in Alberta. It’s only getting worse.”
Despite this, several travel providers are encouraging Canadians to close the deal now with the added protection of flexible change and cancellation policies.
People who book a Sunwing or Air Transat This month, the vacation package for limited travel will benefit from what Air Transat calls “early bird benefits”. They include a $ 100 deposit (from $ 250), free trip changes, and a refund if they cancel at least 25 days prior to departure.
Air Canada Vacations offers similar offers, including a travel deposit of only $ 50 and a full refund if the airline cancels your flight because of COVID-19. In addition, customers can get up to 50% discount Select destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States this summer if they book by May 24.
“Tomorrow will be a vacation!” Air Canada Vacations statements on its website.
“We need people to travel”
Tour operators are also trying to get Canadians on board. G Adventures, a small group tour operator based in Toronto, is offering 15% off select tours with booking dates as early as this summer.
“We need people to start traveling again, so we’re going to entice people through their wallets,” said Bruce Poon Tip, owner of G-Adventures. He said his visits include a flexible change policy if customers need to revamp their plans.
“Travel is finally coming back, but it’s a very fluid situation.”
Currently, the federal government not recommended non-essential overseas travel due to the ongoing pandemic. On top of that, Ottawa has given no indication of when it will end the requirement that travelers entering Canada take multiple COVID tests 19 quarantine for 14 days, part of which must be spent in a designated hotel if you are an air passenger.
However, there are signs of hope on the travel horizon. After attending a virtual meeting of G7 transport ministers on Wednesday, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he and his counterparts were determined to work together to eventually resume travel with tools such as a vaccination passport.
“At the center of this effort must be a coordinated approach to testing and a common platform for recognizing the immunized status of travelers,” mentionned Alghabra in a statement.
‘My name is on this date’
Rebecca Priestley, of Hubbards, Nova Scotia, expects international travel to take off by January. That’s because she’s already booked a 28-day tour of South Africa that month with G Adventures.
Priestley was scheduled to go on tour with the company last year, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Although the pandemic is not over, the travel enthusiast has decided to take a chance and change her reservation.
“If people start to desperately want to travel again, at least my name is on that date,” she said. “I have something planned even if the plans fall apart again.”
But many Canadians are not ready to take the plunge. CBC News spoke to several travel agents who said few customers at this point have booked vacations for the coming months.
Travel counselor Rodriguess said he had no reservations, only inquiries and advised customers to wait until the pandemic subsides.
“You want to go to your destination and come home and I can’t guarantee that.”
Rodrigues said the flexible change and cancellation policies will not protect travelers if they are already at their destination and a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases triggers a lockdown and canceled flights.
“You will have [a] hard to get back, ”Rodrigues said. “Like everything else, the buyer is wary.”
What about travel insurance?
There is also the issue of travel insurance. Many travel insurance providers have restored medical coverage for illnesses related to COVID-19. But travel insurance broker Martin Firestone said it was currently impossible to get full COVID-19-related cancellation coverage, as COVID-19 is now a known issue.
If travelers “choose to cancel because a [no-travel] a notice is put in place, or a country banned from visiting because of an outbreak, none of that will be covered at this point, ”said Firestone of Travel Secure in Toronto.
WATCH: Vaccine passports may be needed to travel abroad, the prime minister said:
Firestone acknowledges that some airlines offer flexible cancellation policies, but has stated that this offer may not apply to all of a traveler’s bookings, such as their accommodation or tours.
“It won’t earn you the $ 6,000 monthly condo rental fee and it won’t earn you the $ 20,000 bike trip. [in] Italy.”
As for Priestley, she hopes that in January she can finally make her trip.
“If it continues, great. If it doesn’t work out, well, it’ll be canceled again and I’ll go somewhere when I can.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]