Wall Street investors look to inflation as tech stocks falter





As US stocks enter a difficult seasonal period, investors are assessing how well the markets have anticipated a number of factors that could influence asset prices, ranging from a massive government stimulus to looming inflation.

While stocks remain close to all-time highs, some sectors have had a mixed start this month, with the high-tech Nasdaq Composite down more than 2% so far this week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Thursday.

Recent data has also offered a mixed picture of what investors see going forward.

While retail investors have been net buyers of shares for 10 consecutive weeks, hedge funds have been sellers, client data from BofA Global Research showed, the four-week average of net sales of shares by hedges. funds reaching their highest level since the inception of the company. data monitoring in 2008.

“Much of the good news is being reflected,” said Deepak Puri, chief investment officer, Americas, at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management. “We are due to a little fatigue.” And while investors may not choose to follow the adage “sell in May and go,” the next six months have always been a tougher time for stocks.

Since 1946, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 1.6% from May to October, compared to an average increase of 6.8% for the other six-month period of the year, according to Sam Stovall, chief strategist of investments at CFRA.

Next week, investors will watch the quarterly results of companies such as Walt Disney Co, Marriott International and Tyson Foods, as the first quarter reporting season in which corporate profits are far higher than expected draws on its tail. end.

Another point of interest will be the April Consumer Price Index, a closely watched indicator of inflation due for release on Wednesday.

Some investors have become skeptical of the Federal Reserve’s assurances that any inflation resulting from the government’s massive economic stimulus programs will be transient, with prices for everything to do with commodities and real estate already registering big gains.

“We are seeing near-term volatility in inflation as the economic recovery progresses, and we believe markets are underappreciating the potential for medium-term price pressures,” strategists said earlier this week. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

High inflation carries the risk of an earlier-than-expected reduction in monetary support from central banks, while potentially reducing corporate profit margins and threatening to erode the purchasing power of longer-term bonds.

Societe Generale analysts said concerns about rising inflation weigh on high-growth areas of the market, including Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF, which has faltered in recent weeks after beating all other funds. of US equities in 2020.

The S&P 500 tech sector has fallen 1.3% so far this week, while the Russell 1000 growth index is down 1.8%.

“Fear of inflation is palpable in the equity market, where high growth areas … are really underperforming due to higher rate expectations,” Societe Generale said in a recent report. Others, like Wells Fargo Investment Institute, expect a continuation of the powerful rally in cyclical stocks – stocks of financial, industrial and other companies that may benefit the most from an economic rebound – which has helped boost markets since. the end of last year.

The company recommends that Wells financial advisers use volatility as a buying opportunity for their clients, said Chris Haverland, global equity strategist at the Wells Investment Institute.

“We think we’re still early in the cycle,” Haverland said. Given the economic growth and earnings expected over the next six to 12 months, he said, “we think this will support stock prices.







