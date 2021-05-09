COVID-19: Vancouver International Airport lost $ 380 million in 2020





Vancouver International Airport reported a whopping $ 380 million loss for fiscal 2020, in the latest sign of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry. The airport released its financial results Friday night, posting revenues of $ 279.7 million, less than half of what the facility took in in 2019. Operating expenses remained above $ 366 million, a tiny drop from the $ 403 million it cost to keep the airport open the previous year. Read more: COVID-19: Halifax International Airport Authority records biggest financial loss on record The airport is a private, non-profit organization and derives most of its revenue from passengers. Only 7.3 million people passed through the terminal in 2020, down 72% from the previous year. The story continues under the ad In a statement Friday, Canada’s National Airlines Council called on the federal government to follow Britain’s lead and start planning to reopen Canada’s airports. Trend stories Canada’s vaccination rate eclipses US experts say the comparison is complicated

‘I just hope it’s not Dogecoin’: Elon Musk welcomes ‘SNL’ after month-long hiatus Britain said on Friday it would ease restrictions on leisure travel for a “green list” of 12 countries. Read more: Saskatoon international airport decimated by COVID-19 pandemic On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who have lost their jobs in the aviation and travel industry, and the dozens of communities who have lost their services, it is essential that the federal government now follow the UK’s lead. Uni and immediately working with industry to develop a restart plan, said Mike McNaney, president and CEO of CNLA. Jim Scott, managing partner of the Royal Pacific Consulting Group and formerly of Flair Airlines and Canada Jetlines, said easing travel restrictions would help, but airports need more from the federal government. “Instead of carrying 170,000 passengers a day through Canadian airports, we are transporting 17,000. What has happened is that the airlines and airports just don’t have the revenues to provide the service. quality of service they need to stay open, ”he said. Read more: Calgary airport crushed by COVID-19, expecting long road to recovery The story continues under the ad “They need a government plan to deal with the fact that they have been managing less than 20% of the income they normally make for over a year now.” Scott said airports will need some sort of program to help them develop long-term plans on how to return to service, bring employees back, pay off debts and maintain essential services such as firefighters and trail maintenance. Show link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos