Main cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021? 4 Watch Now

4 main cryptocurrencies to consider buying other than Bitcoin

Bitcoin has made the market talk in recent years. It has become the de facto standard for cryptocurrencies. With the recent surge in cryptocurrencies, this is certainly catching the attention of many retail investors away from the traditional space. While Bitcoin is an obvious choice for investors who are preparing for the space, others are looking for cheaper but promising altcoins to add to their portfolio. For those unfamiliar with an altcoin simply means an alternative cryptocurrency to Bitcoin. And each of them works according to its own rules.

However, before we start asking ourselves “what crypto should i buy today?”Let’s take a step back and ask a simple question like what are crypto-currencies, and maybe that’s a better place to start. For those who are not familiar, a cryptocurrency is virtual money that takes the form of tokens or coins which can be used to purchase goods and services. But it uses blockchain technology to secure online transactions on decentralized systems. Cryptocurrencies are almost always designed to be free from government intervention and control. And it is this fundamental aspect that has made this asset class gain popularity.

More institutional investors are joining the cryptocurrency train

Cryptocurrency has been one of the biggest financial stories of the year to date. Prices seem to be climbing to exorbitant levels in a context of strong institutional acceptance. Institutional investors increasingly view cryptocurrencies as an alternative asset class. After all, they’re looking to maximize their returns in the tough investment climate we face in the stock market today. We have seen several companies like You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Square (NYSE: SQ) taking steps to accept cryptocurrencies for transactions. This certainly bodes well for the industry.

Early Bitcoin users would have made a huge profit, assuming they held on. Ask any investor today, they would like to get a piece of it if it weren’t so expensive. With all the buzz surrounding cryptocurrencies, it looks like there is a good chance that these digital assets could potentially be the future of financial transactions.

With the increasing participation of institutional players, could it be a good time to allocate cryptocurrencies to your portfolio? If you are wondering what are the the best cryptocurrencies to buy [or sell] Right now, let’s take a look at some of the hot names on the market today.

Main cryptocurrencies to watch out for in May 2021

Ethereum (ETH)

(ETH) Cardano (THERE IS)

(THERE IS) DogeCoin (DOGE)

(DOGE) Binance Coin (BNB)

Ethereum

What sends the second largest crypto by market cap, Ethereum on the moon right now? Is this a hype or is there something else? Of course, the speculative fever of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and upcoming blockchain upgrades have already fueled Ethereum’s parabolic movements. Another catalyst for the recent surge is the increasing use of this altcoins platform in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Right now, although some competing blockchains claim that they can process transactions faster and at lower fees, Ethereum remains the largest and most popular blockchain for DeFi. And as more and more applications are added to the blockchain, there is a good chance that Ethereum will be the main platform. And it seems that this is one of the main reasons for ETH to be favored for short and long term investors.

Cardano

Coming soon, one of the best performing cryptocurrencies on the market is Cardano. For starters, the company’s enterprise platform explains how Cardano builds a platform to scale for use in education, retail, finance, and healthcare. These industries face a common thread that prevents them from operating efficiently. And it is that they have a high degree of centralization. We know one of the main reasons why some cryptos are not mass adopted. This is because of the weak to zero real world applications.

Source: CoinMarketCap

On April 29, IOHK, the company behind Cardano, announced that Cardanos blockchain technology would be used to revamp Ethiopia’s education system. One of the main benefits of using Cardanos technology is that the system will create a tamper-proof system to record information about five million students in 3,500 schools. If you are like many, you might be excited about the solid outlook and the real application of Cardanos. Would you agree that he will play a big role in the DeFi movement?

DogeCoin

While the list above contains some hot names in the crypto space, Dogecoin is warmer. In fact, one could have gotten rich if he had invested in the same coin since the start of the year. After all, DOGE has jumped over 12,000% since the start of the year. Dogecoin holders can use Dogecoin to purchase goods and services or exchange them for other currencies. Holders also use Dogecoin to tip internet users who create or share great content.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The last rally was in the lead up to Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosting NBCs Saturday Night Live this weekend. Musk has long praised the digital token with his 52 million Twitter followers. Therefore, it is not surprising that many are hoping that he will mention the cryptocurrency live on TV. It’s worth pointing out that before buying dogecoin in the hope of capitalizing on its monstrous gains, popularity and reliability don’t necessarily go hand in hand. Buying dogecoin at current levels is an extremely risky business. My conservative advice is not to invest money that you are not prepared to lose entirely.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin was launched in 2017 by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume. The coin can be used to pay transaction fees on the Binance exchange or simply to trade for other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is proving to be an excellent store of value, despite the Federal Reserve’s comments to the contrary. But the BNB coin serves a purpose beyond its value. We all know that Ethereum has played a significant role in fueling the NFT craze. But ETH is not the only crypto to play on NFT. BNB is also looking to play a role here.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The crypto exchange has revealed that it will introduce its own marketplace where users can create, buy and sell NFTs on its platform. The trading platform would operate two markets: a premium venue for the best bids and exhibits, and a standard trading marketplace that anyone can use to strike new tokens. The exchange makes money by taking a share of the auction proceeds. It also charges a processing fee for all trading activities. If the crypto exchange could execute the NFT plan well, it would open up a new source of revenue for the company very well.