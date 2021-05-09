Indias Top Carmaker extends plant closure due to pandemic





India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will keep its factories closed for an additional week citing the coronavirus pandemic. The New Delhi-based company will extend its maintenance shutdown until May 16 from May 9 “taking into account the current pandemic situation,” Maruti said in a statement. exchange deposit Saturday. Some activity will continue at the factories, the automaker said. ‘It’s like a war’: inside an Indian hospital lacking oxygen The extended shutdown comes just days after President RC Bhargava said in an interview with Bloomberg News that Maruti could halve its production capacity as the pandemic shuts down some of its outlets in the country. The company had earlier advanced its scheduled maintenance shutdown from June to May 9 to help divert oxygen to hospitals. Large parts of the country are stranded after local governments took action to curb the spread of the infection and ease pressure on hospitals. India has reported more than 4,000 Covid-19-related deaths for a second day, as the country battles the world’s worst virus outbreak. The country recorded 4,092 deaths on Sunday and found 403,736 new cases, with the capital New Delhi and other major cities continuing to report an increase in infections. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

