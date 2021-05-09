Over 600,000 tonnes of raw materials traded at the IME in one week

Tehran – In the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 617,484 tonnes of commodities worth $ 408 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the Department of Public Relations and International Affairs of the EMI, the exchange traded on its mining and industrial floor 302,541 tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 237 million.

Products sold on this floor included 248,631 tonnes of steel, 1,320 tonnes of copper, 2,470 tonnes of aluminum, 120 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate and 50,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate.

The next trading floor was IME’s petroleum and petrochemicals with 313,650 tonnes of raw materials traded at its domestic and export wells valued at over $ 169 million.

On this floor, the IME saw exchanges of 112,500 tonnes of vacuum base, 97,695 tonnes of bitumen, 41,578 tonnes of polymer products, 32,485 tonnes of chemicals, 33,000 tonnes of cut lubricant, 3,000 tonnes of base oil, 100 tons of argon and 1,250 tons of sulfur.

In addition, the exchange traded 1,292 tonnes of raw materials on its secondary market.

As previously reported, the value of commodities traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 54% in the last Iranian calendar month (March 21 to April 20), compared to the same month last year.

The public relations and international affairs department of the exchange reported that 2.7 million tonnes of commodities worth $ 1.5 billion were traded on the exchange in the past month, also posting a 350% growth in weight compared to the same month of the previous year.

On its metals and minerals floor, the exchange traded during this month 1.421 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 790 million.

The products purchased were 1.097 million tons of steel, 11,780 tons of copper, 360 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 11,325 tons of aluminum, 400 tons of coke, 300,000 tons of iron ore, 200 tons of cast iron and 100 tons of lead.

Petroleum and petrochemicals were the next floor on which the IME recorded transactions of over 1.318 million tonnes of various types of commodities in its domestic and export rings with a trade value of over $ 700 million. .

On this floor, the IME exchanged 354,567 tonnes of bitumen, 237,258 tonnes of polymer products, 124,668 tonnes of chemicals, 12,446 tonnes of base oil and 460,100 tonnes of vacuum bottoms.

There were also 10,040 tonnes of sulfur, 310 tonnes of argon, 500 tonnes of insulation rolls and 111,200 tonnes of lubricant cut on the same floor.

In addition, on its agricultural floor, the IME saw the trade in 2,500 kg of saffron.

The last floor was the secondary market of the IME with 3,754 tonnes of raw materials – not listed on the main spot market of the stock exchange – sold there.

The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year.

In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market.

During the past year, several new records were reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the mentioned markets, at different stages, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages.

IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MOM