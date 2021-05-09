San Diego flower sellers say nationwide shortage is driving up the price – NBC 7 San Diego





If you’ve been late buying flowers for mom until Mother’s Day, don’t be surprised when you see the prices. The pandemic has caused shortages in a variety of regions – now flower supplies are scarce as local stores open their doors for one of their busiest holidays of the year: Mother’s Day. Most everything comes late, but adapts to it, said Caroline Guzman, whose family owns Javiers Flowers and Garden in San Marcos. [The growers] didn’t plant in time, they didn’t have employees, but a lot has happened. Everything is linked to Covid. Sellers say the price hike has been hit the hardest. Depending on the variety, a bouquet of 25 roses costs between $ 25 and $ 60, compared to the average range of $ 16 to $ 30 per bouquet. Every year we usually get a price increase, but this year we’re living longer than usual, Guzman said. But for some last-minute shoppers, the rising costs are a small price to pay for the chance to celebrate mom and reunite with loved ones after a rough year. When it comes to buying flowers for your mom, price isn’t an issue, said Reece LaValliere, who lined up to buy a bouquet from Flowers for You in College Area. She has brought you to this world and you must do all you can to show your love to her. The wave of business is a welcome sight for shop owners who rushed to wrap bouquets and check on customers on Saturday after weak demand for flowers last year prompted growers to cut production or cease completely their activities. We’ve had to stop taking orders right now because we’re so busy, so we’re really happy this year is going better, said Pattie Byrd, Manager of Flowers for You. Guzman told NBC 7 that she doesn’t think the prices would make people doubt buying flowers anytime soon. People always want flowers. I think due to Covid and the lack of interaction with family members and loved ones, they want to express themselves that way, she said.

