Cryptocurrency Investors Should ‘Be Ready To Lose All Their Money’, Governor Says

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned investors against cryptocurrency. Photo / Getty Images

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey glanced at cryptocurrency investors, warning bettors to be prepared to lose all their money to the online phenomenon.

Banks have been forced to take a firm stand against the growing trend, which poses a threat to traditional economic systems as more and more people buy goods and services with decentralized currency.

Launched in 2008 as an alternative to traditional banking services, Bitcoin has generated an unprecedented demand for alternative currencies, encouraging the growth of countless blockchain-based coins in a market that is now worth trillions.

However, the hysteria encapsulating the global cryptocurrency market has made mainstream economists hesitate to declare breakthrough technology as a safe investment.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk holds tangible power in manipulating the markets from his Twitter account, as seen earlier this year when Bitcoin surged after Tesla announced it had invested in it. Photo / Getty Images

Coins such as Dogecoin, which is now the fourth most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of over US $ 84 billion ($ 115 billion), have risen in value thanks to internet memes.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also holds tangible power in manipulating the markets from his Twitter account, as seen when Bitcoin surged after Tesla announced it had invested $ 1.5 billion. in the currency and would accept it as payment.

But for investors immersed in the cryptocurrency world, the phenomenon is more than a get-rich-quick scheme.

Crypto proponents have long been drawn to privacy blockchain transactions, as opposed to a traditional bank where every penny of your spending is recorded so that an institution can view it at will.

According to Bailey, volatility is a source of serious concern for anyone with real money invested in cryptocurrency.

“They don’t have any intrinsic value. That doesn’t mean people don’t value them, because they can have extrinsic value. But they don’t have any intrinsic value,” he said, according to one CNBC report.

“I’ll say it quite frankly … buy them only if you’re willing to waste all your money.”

Bitcoin experienced an astronomical boom at the end of 2017, hitting around A $ 25,000 ($ 27,000) per coin and attracting thousands of new investors before dropping to less than $ 3,000 a year later.

However, those who resisted the urge to withdraw funds as markets fell were rewarded for their faith, with the value rebounding to $ 74,000 this month.

Bailey’s warning to crypto investors came after a similar statement from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority,

“Investing in crypto-assets, or related investments and loans, usually involves taking very high risks with investor money,” the watchdog said in January.

“If consumers are investing in these types of products, they must be prepared to lose all of their money.”

For some, the unpredictability of cryptocurrency is half the appeal. Something as simple as a photo posted on Twitter by Musk can change markets by absurd amounts almost instantly.

Dogecoin has skyrocketed to sky-high values ​​after Musk repeatedly backed it up on social media, earning the nickname ‘dogefather’ after its approval triggered a 26,000% increase last year.

But even the emphatic billionaire warned against diving into the complex trend without a lifeboat.

“Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!” he tweeted on Friday morning.

“First of all, I think people shouldn’t be investing their savings in cryptocurrency to be clear. I think that’s not wise.”

He added that “there is a good chance” that crypto will become the main currency on Earth, but no one knows which digital coin will become the most prolific.

He added that putting money into it “should be seen as speculation at this point.”