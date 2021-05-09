U.S. equity markets unfazed by disappointing employment report





The April unemployment survey in the United States was a headache for most accounts. The extra 266,000 payrolls was the biggest shortfall in economists’ estimates for non-farm payrolls since the 1990s, when many expected a million workers to be added to the payroll last month. However, Wall Street was not shaken as it posted record gains at the end of the week. While analysts warn the figure is mediocre, given the number of people who have stopped working over the past year, the unemployment rate in April remained remarkably stable at 6.1% and the market held steady. its bullish pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (+ 0.66%) and the S&P 500 Index (+ 0.74%) posted record closes on Friday, as the Weak Jobs report confirmed views that the Federal Reserve would maintain the easier financial conditions longer. Despite Friday’s gains, large-cap tech stocks are also lagging behind the broader market. For the year, Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is down nearly 2%, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is up less than 2% and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is down 6.5%. Overall, the tech market is up 6.8% year-to-date, less than half of the 12.6% increase in the S&P 500 (.SPX). READ: China, US confirm global recovery, financial market stocks hit record high In addition, value stocks in cyclical sectors like financials, oil and consumer goods are booming. The Russell 1000 Value Index (.RLV) gained 18% this year, of which 0.7% on Friday, while the Russell 1000 Growth Index (.RLG) gained 6.3% this year, of which 0.6% Friday. Although some tech stocks rose on Friday after a lackluster US unemployment report, some portfolio managers believe the recent explosive profits of many large tech companies are insufficient to justify continuing to make big bets on the industry. The 266,000 new jobs added in April were a significant drop from the 770,000 new jobs created in March. The increase in April was fueled by employment growth in the leisure and hospitality sector, which created 330,000 jobs, more than half of them in restaurants and bars. Overall, the industry employs 2.8 million fewer people than before the pandemic. Significant losses in temporary support providers, couriers and couriers, as well as smaller declines in manufacturing and retailing, offset those gains. Employment in construction remained broadly stable. Due to the high liquidity created by the stimulus package and the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged, the stock market appears to be sheltered for the time being. The biggest issue on most people’s minds is how long this positive mood will last in the economy.

