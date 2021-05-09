Metro Detroit Pharmacies and Hospitals Generate Income and Goodwill by Being COVID-19 Vaccinators

“It’s different with hospitals because especially nonprofits, they have a mission, a community mission that involves health care. It’s pretty easy to relate vaccinations to their community mission, ”Friedman said.

“But if you look at pharmacies, vaccinating patients is just a great emotional connection with customers in a really competitive business,” he said. “They are competing for street corners and grocery stores, as well as Walmart and Target, have entered the drugstore market and are very competitive.”

People who get vaccinated against the flu, shingles and now the coronavirus can become a life event that brings a more meaningful and memorable shopping experience than other retail products, Friedman said.

“(Pharmacies) brings people to the back of a retail store, which is exactly where retailers want you to go, because if you have to go to the back of the store, there are strong chances are you’re spending money in the store – in front of or in the middle of the store while you’re there, “Friedman said.

In a statement to Crain’s on how he uses the data collected, CVS Health spokesperson Charlie Rice-Minoso said the pharmacy believes it is extremely important for the public to receive both doses of the vaccine. Pfizer or Moderna.

“That’s why we use the contact information that patients provide us when they sign up for appointments to send them frequent reminders about their appointments, especially for the second dose,” Rice said. -Minoso.

In addition to CVS, Crain reached out to pharmacies Walgreens Co., Rite Aid, Kroger and Walmart for interviews about their marketing campaigns and how companies use the information of people they collect from signup forms, which may include medical information protected by federal law.

Michigan’s Kroger Co. declined to comment. Rite Aid did not respond to several requests. Walgreens emailed a statement.

“Walgreens plays an important role in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to communities across the country, and our goal is to guide people on a safe and personalized path to health and wellness,” said the spokesperson Alex Brown in the statement.

“Our multifaceted marketing approach will help build confidence in the vaccine and provide equitable access to vaccines through strategic partnerships and offsite vaccination clinics,” said Brown.

So far, Walgreens has administered more than 12 million vaccines as part of its “This Is Our Shot” campaign that the Deerfield, Illinois-based company hopes will help end the pandemic. The campaigns include information on social networks, including videos and other promotional messages on its website.

“While a significant number of individuals remain hesitant to get vaccinated, with credible voices – including celebrities, influencers, faith-based organizations, community leaders and pharmacists Walgreens – Walgreens can play an important role in helping to build confidence in the vaccine, ”Brown said.

Brian Swartz, an independent pharmacist who owns Pharmacy Care and Gifts in Middleville, a suburb of Grand Rapids, said independent pharmacies are very different in the way they market and sell products than large retail chains.

“I can tell you that 99.9% of independent pharmacies follow this (HIPAA) rule that they realize that we cannot generate mailing lists with the information we get from patients” via COVID vaccination records -19, said Swartz.

For example, patients must answer a number of personal medical questions when registering for a vaccination, including age, gender, chronic illnesses, medications used.

“We talk to patients about their concerns before giving them the vaccination,” Swartz said. “We collect this information, but it is not shared except for billing refunds. This is protected health information that we must keep for 10 years ”.

Another danger created by registering and sending your protected health information to multiple pharmacies or hospitals for a COVID-19 vaccine is related to the growing number of cyber attacks.

Geroux said the large number of people signing up for vaccines has increased the chances of having medical information exposed by a hacker in a cybersecurity breach.

Every year, dozens of healthcare systems and healthcare organizations are hacked by ransomware and phishing scams. In 2020, 642 healthcare organizations were hacked, an increase of 25% from the previous record year, according to the HIPAA Journal based on federal statistics.

“These threat actors are incredibly sophisticated. Last month, the FBI issued a known threat alert to emergency responders and government agencies that their secure networks are under attack,” Geroux said. “We know that healthcare is the number one industry subject to cybersecurity breaches.”