1 share to buy, 1 share to empty when the markets open: Deere, DoorDash

Wall Street shares rose on Friday, with and closing at new highs after the shockingly bad United States eased fears that the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus program anytime soon.

However, the major averages ended mixed for the week, with the Dow and S&P 500 climbing 2.7% and 1.2% respectively, while high tech fell 1.5%.

This week we’ll see another batch of top-tier earnings reports from companies like Walt Disney (NYSE :), Alibaba (NYSE :), Palantir Technologies (NYSE :), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ :), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ), along with additional important economic data, including the latest United States, making this week a hectic week.

Whichever direction the market is heading, we highlight one security below that may be in demand and one that may see further decline.

Stock to buy: Deere

Deere & Company (NYSE :), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural, mining and construction equipment, saw its inventory soar to new highs last week amid continued recovery in commodity prices.

DE shares, which have climbed 46.5% so far this year, closed a new record high of $ 394.22 on Friday, putting the company at a valuation of $ 122.2 billion.

We expect the rise in grain and metals futures to continue to fuel gains in shares of the Moline, Illinois-based company in the coming days.

Additionally, the technical data from the charts also looks promising after DE stock managed to bounce off its 50-day moving average (DMA) and clear the $ 392 level, which acted as recent resistance.

Growing optimism about the global economy has fueled a remarkable rally in a wide range of commodities this year, bolstering sentiment on the farm and heavy machinery equipment maker.

On Friday, prices hit record highs for the first time in more than a decade, and traded near their highest level in nearly nine years.

Deere, which crushed expectations in the last quarter, will then release its financial results before the US market opens on Friday, May 21.

Consensus expectations call for the agriculture giant to post earnings per share of $ 4.47 for its second quarter, up 111% from EPS of $ 2.11 per share a year earlier.

Revenue is expected to climb 28% year over year to $ 10.5 billion, benefiting from the continued recovery in agriculture and mining.

Beyond the top and bottom numbers, investors are hopeful that Deere will update its full-year profit and revenue forecast to reflect the positive impact of soaring commodity prices on its business.

Stock to empty: DoorDash

Shares of DoorDash (NYSE :), which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in December of last year, are expected to remain under pressure in the week ahead as investors brace for disappointing financial results.

DASH, which fell to a record low of $ 120.23 late last week, ended Friday’s session at $ 124.89, falling more than 51% below its all-time high of $ 256.09, affected on January 27.

At current levels, the Palo Alto, Calif., Based company has a market capitalization of around $ 40 billion.

The food delivery company is expected to report profits for the second time as a public company after the closing bell on Thursday, May 13. As such, it faces no year-over-year comparison.

Consensus estimates call for a loss of $ 0.08 per share for the first quarter, while revenue is expected to reach $ 994.3 million.

DASH stock fell after its exit in late February after net losses more than doubled from the same period a year earlier. He also provided a grim outlook for the full year, warning that some of the favorable winds he enjoyed from in-person dining restrictions will ease and turn into headwinds as lockdowns ease across the country.

Therefore, investors will keep an eye on DoorDash’s consumer engagement and average order values, which increased in the last quarter due to booming demand during the COVID pandemic. We expect these metrics to slow down significantly in the first quarter as the economic reopening gathers pace and more people look to dine out amid the return to normal due to vaccines.

Additionally, market participants will focus on DoorDashs’ outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond. The food delivery service previously projected the gross order value (GOV) in the market, a key sales metric of 27.7%. This represents a marked slowdown from the 227% growth in the GOV market in the fourth quarter.