



Singapore will test thousands of people for Covid-19 as the number of infections unrelated to the current clusters continues to rise. Three Changi airport workers and an undergraduate student were among those who tested positive for the virus in recent days, the health ministry mentionned Saturday late. The government will extend testing to all workers at two of the airport’s terminals and its Jewel shopping center, as well as all students, staff and visitors to the college. Singapore has seen 10 cases per week of unrelated cases in the community over the past two weeks, the government said on Saturday. On Sunday, he reported 10 additional new infections, five of which are unrelated to previous cases. The Ministry of Education mentionned About 2,200 people associated with Victoria Junior College will undergo swab testing by Monday, while just over 100 people who are close contacts will be quarantined. More than The Health Ministry has not provided the number of people who will be tested at Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3 and at Jewel. There was no immediate response to emails sent to the ministry after hours of operation requesting these numbers. The threat had abated for Singapore until a few weeks ago, when new groups began to emerge, including cases with the variant of Covid-19 first detected in India. Stricter social distancing measures entered the country on Saturday with officials saying they were needed to prevent a more severe lockdown similar to last year. An increase in the number of cases unrelated to Singapore could jeopardize a planned travel bubble with Hong Kong, which is set to begin on May 26. Under the terms of the deal, the air corridor will be closed for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unrelated local cases exceeds five in either city. (Updates unrelated cases in third paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

