4 Steps To Buying Ethereum Safely

Ready to buy Ethereum? Here’s how to get started.

As you venture into the world of cryptocurrencies, you will quickly come across Ethereum. It is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, and it is faster and more adaptable than its big brother Bitcoin.

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain. Blockchains are like ultra-sophisticated databases that are difficult to tamper with – cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin both use blockchain technology. Ethereum is designed so that developers can use it to create new coins. It also manages smart contracts or self-executing contracts, which are small pieces of code that allow people to set up automated legal agreements that don’t need a middleman. (For example, a smart contract can automatically process a transaction without human intervention, depending on the terms of the agreement.)

The main risks when buying cryptocurrency are volatility, hacking, theft, and scams. The following steps will help reduce these risks so that you can buy Ethereum safely.

1. Decide how much Ethereum you want to buy

When you see the headlines about huge price hikes, it can be tempting to invest every penny you can get your hands on. But what would you do if this currency failed tomorrow and you lost everything?

The values ​​of cryptocurrencies can rise and fall dramatically. That is why it is advisable to invest only the money that you can afford to lose. Try to invest for the long term so that you can overcome major declines. If the price of Ethereum goes down, you don’t want to have to sell your assets at a loss because you need cash.

Research Ethereum and decide if it fits well with your overall investment goals. Ideally, your crypto should be part of a larger portfolio that balances higher risk and safer investments.

2. Find a secure cryptocurrency exchange or brokerage

Almost all cryptocurrency exchanges will sell Ethereum because it is such a popular coin. If you’ve never bought crypto before, find an exchange that accepts fiat (traditional) currency, like the US dollar.

On our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges, you’ll find a mix of brokers and exchanges. Some brokerage houses, like Robinhood, allow clients to buy cryptocurrency alongside their other stock offerings. In contrast, exchanges are focused only on crypto – usually with a wider selection of coins and additional features.

Look for the one that meets your needs. If you already own stocks and are considering buying and owning Ethereum, your existing brokerage firm might be able to help. However, a swap may make more sense if you plan to trade a selection of coins and want to move your assets into a wallet. (We will discuss this shortly.)

Check the security credentials carefully. Where does the platform keep its assets? Does he have insurance? Keep in mind that while stock brokers have SIPC insurance to cover investors in the event of brokerage failure, crypto exchanges do not.

3. Create an account, deposit money and buy your Ethereum

When you create an account, you will likely need to confirm your identity before you can deposit funds. You can usually do this by uploading an image of your passport or ID. Make sure you choose a secure password and enable two-factor authentication to protect your account.

Then you will need to deposit some money. Depending on the platform and your bank, you may be able to transfer money directly from your bank account. You can also pay by credit or debit card, but this often comes at additional costs. There are several factors that affect how long it will take, including the exchange, your bank, and your payment method.

Once your money has arrived, you are ready to buy your Ethereum. Each exchange has some sort of “Buy Crypto” option. From there, you can indicate how much you want to spend and check how much Ethereum you will receive. Congratulations, you now own Ethereum!

You will need to pay taxes on your crypto activities, so be sure to keep track of your purchases.

4. Think of a wallet

You can keep your coins with the exchange or brokerage where you bought them. These days, reputable exchanges store the majority of assets offline, making them difficult to steal. The danger is that hackers have successfully targeted exchanges in the past. And, unlike the money you hold in a bank, it is very difficult to recover cryptocurrency that has been stolen. This is why many crypto enthusiasts keep their coins in wallets.

If you don’t want to keep your coins on the stock exchange, you’ll need a cryptocurrency wallet. Digital currencies have keys which are much like your bank account number and PIN. A wallet helps keep these keys safe and protect your assets.

There are two types of wallet:

Cold wallets: Cold wallets are not connected to the internet and are usually a piece of hardware that you can buy for $ 50 to $ 150. These are generally considered to be the safest way to hold your crypto.

Finally, whether you keep your money in a wallet or in exchange, beware of scams. Don’t trust anyone who calls you and asks you to share your account information. Always enter website URLs directly into your browser rather than clicking on links you receive by email. And if you’re downloading an app, make sure the name is spelled correctly and the logo is correct. You don’t want to put your details in a bogus app.

Once you have created an account, you will find that it is easy to buy Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies. From there, it’s up to you – you can trade it in, use it to buy NFTs, or hold it for the long term.