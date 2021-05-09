Daily deaths see slight drop, new cases remain over 4 lakh

The daily count saw only a slight increase from Saturday. However, the country has recorded more than 4 lakh cases for five consecutive days now.

New deaths have seen a minimal decline in the past 24 hours, with 4,092 more people succumbing to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,422,362.

The number had crossed over 4,100 on Saturday.

On top of that, 3,864,444 were unloaded across India during the same time frame, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,83.17,404.

As a result, there are currently 37 36,648 active cases in the country. The tally rose only slightly to stand at 37.23.446 the day before.

Tests carried out so far

India has tested 30,22,75,471 samples for Covid-19 so far, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Of these, 18,65,428 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of tests increased by a few thousand to 18 08 344 on Friday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 16,94,39,663 anti-Covid shots.

The national vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, with health workers receiving the first vaccines. The campaign for frontline workers began on February 2.

The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified comorbidities.

The country launched the vaccination of people over the age of 45 from April 1.

Implementation of the liberalized and accelerated phase 3 strategy for immunizing people aged 18 to 44 began on May 1 amid many states reporting vaccine shortages.

Indian variant in neighboring countries

India’s neighbors – Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – have reported the first cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, also known as B.1.617, prompting authorities to exercise caution to contain its spread.

In its report last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Indian strain of the coronavirus had been found in at least 17 countries, including the UK, US and Singapore.

The B.1.617 variant has three new spike protein mutations. Two mutations – E484Q and L452R – are in the area of ​​importance for antibody-based neutralization.

The third mutation – P681R – allows the virus to penetrate cells a little better. These are defining characteristics of the variant.

The B.1.617 variant has been found to be widespread largely in Maharashtra and Delhi which have been hit hard by a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Foreign aid

The country received 2,060 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of Remdesivir, 467 ventilators and three oxygen production plants from the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands and Israel.

According to the Ministry of Health, India has been receiving international donations and aid from Covid-19 emergency medical supplies and equipment from different countries and organizations since April 27.

“Cumulatively, 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 oxygen production plants, 4,330 ventilators / PAP Bi and approximately three vials of Remdesivir lakh were delivered / shipped from April 27 to May 7” , said the ministry.

