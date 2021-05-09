2 investment lessons that helped a multimillionaire build his fortune

Kiana Danial has gone from trading to investing to building long-term wealth.

She learned the hard way that it was important to know her risk tolerance and ability to take risks.

After having her daughter, she lowered her risk level to build generational wealth.

Visit Personal Finance Insider for more stories.

At 37, Kiana Danial has an investment portfolio worth $ 2 million. She has also built a career teaching other women how to invest in her business, Invest Diva. But she didn’t always know what she was doing.

When it comes to her personal finances, she had a rude awakening in 2011, after losing her job as a public relations associate. Danial suddenly found herself unable to pay her bills. She considered tapping into an investment fund to which she had contributed through an advisor. But she quickly realized that she was not accessible without a big penalty.

Her frustration erupted and she realized that it was time for her to manage her money wisely so that she was never in the same situation again. She started investing in the stock market on her own, but says the journey has not been easy and that she has learned a lot about the volatility and risk of the market along the way.

Below, she shares two key lessons she learned about risk and how to manage it when it comes to making investment decisions.

1. She learned risk management the hard way

When she started investing, she mainly traded international currencies in the forex market because that was the field she was working in. She was making money in forex, but she also lost a fair amount.

“Forex trading is very risky,” Danial told Insider. “It wasn’t until I read the book ‘The basics of financial planning‘that I realized,’ Oh my God, I shouldn’t even be trading forex. ‘My risk tolerance is way too low for something like this. And that’s where I started to learn about the stock market and index fund trading and investing. ”

She realized she needed to think more about how much she was investing and what assets she was buying. Previously, she just followed the noise of the market without having a plan.

“I started trading and investing before reading this book and ended up blowing my account up. I ended up trading purely based on the FOMO and the hype I was hearing in the news.” and at his job at the New York Stock Exchange, Danial told Insider.

2. She learned her risk tolerance and ability to take risks.

Knowing your limits has become essential for Danial. Now, she always considers her risk tolerance, which is a measure of the risk she can take on an emotional level, and her risk capacity, which is the risk she can take financially.

Danial said she has learned that risk tolerance and capacity can change depending on the circumstances. Today, she earns more money and has multiple streams of income than when she started investing. This means that his risk capacity has increased. However, since having a daughter, her priorities have shifted towards generating generational wealth. This means that even though her capacity is higher, her risk tolerance may be lower.

How to determine your own risk tolerance

Understanding your risk tolerance can be determined with a fairly simple exercise. Think about an amount of money you plan to invest; if it’s $ 10,000, think about how it would feel if it turned into $ 20,000. Then think about how it would feel if that same amount turned into $ 2,000. If this is too much uncertainty for you, you should probably stay away from high risk investment strategies.

If you think you need more advice, robo-advisers can be a smart solution to creating an investment portfolio that suits your needs and tolerance for risk. There are different apps you can choose from depending on your specific goals. A platform like Betterment is ideal if you think you’ll need access to human financial advisers, while an app like Ally is a great option for beginners. And if you’re looking to save for retirement, then loyalty might be a better choice.