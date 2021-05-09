Business
US cripples financial dominance by eliminating Chinese telecom operators: experts
A China Mobile employee adjusts and tests the 5G base station equipment at Tongling Station in east China’s Anhui Province on April 27. Photo: cnsphoto
Three Chinese telecommunications giants have announced that they expect their U.S. certificates of deposit (ADR) to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) soon, reflecting a trend of U.S. segregation of state-listed Chinese companies. United States, which experts say will erode the US’s dominant role in the global long-term capital market.
In separate filings by China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom on Friday, the companies said they expected the NYSE to ask the US Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to write off their ADRs. The companies said the deregistration would take effect 10 days after filing the request.
The delisting is in accordance with an executive order signed by former US President Donald Trump in November 2020, prohibiting Americans from investing in Chinese companies that Washington accused of having links with the Chinese military and security services. The three Chinese telecommunications operators had previously asked the NYSE to reconsider the delisting decision.
Fu Liang, an independent telecoms analyst in Beijing, said that for the three telecom giants, staying in the US market would be of little value to their companies, given that their trading volumes are very low and they don’t there has been no refinancing for about a decade. . Likewise, removing the three companies from the list would not have too much of a direct impact on the NYSE itself.
However, what is more important is that the removal reflects an increasingly difficult environment in the US financial markets for Chinese companies, which would make Chinese companies increasingly reluctant to enter the markets. US stock markets – which would cripple the proficiency of US financial markets, Fu told the Global Times on Sunday.
“The United States is weakening its role as a global financial leader, as its segregation from China’s burgeoning tech giants would result in the transfer of capital to some of its competitors who are ready to embrace these companies,” Fu said.
Of the three companies, China Mobile has yet to disclose whether it plans to list on the Chinese A stock markets. China Telecom recently said it has applied for listing of its shares in Shanghai, while China Unicom shares have been listed. are already negotiating in Shanghai. All three companies are currently listed in Hong Kong.
According to Fu, since China Mobile has sufficient cash flow, it is not certain whether the company is in a rush to get listed on the mainland stock exchanges, but it could push its subsidiaries like Migu to go public for promote their brand image and market presence. .
But he said China Telecom’s listing could cause its counterpart China Unicom’s share price to fluctuate somewhat, as investors would refer to China Telecom’s share price when making business decisions related to China Unicom, and part of the capital could be withdrawn from the latter. .
China Mobile’s stock price fell 0.1% to HK $ 50 ($ 6.44) on Friday. China Telecom shares rose 2.14%, while China Unicorn shares fell 0.22%.
Fu said the companies’ stock prices would not be too volatile after the delisting.
“I see no reason why investors would abandon their shares because their overall situation has not changed. If there is such a trend, companies will likely buy back their shares to stabilize the price,” Fu said, adding that their activities, as in the field of 5G, would not be affected because the capital involved in the delisting is limited.
picture credit
