Leumi Partners forms a consortium to buy control of Paz





Bank Leumi (LEVEL: WORLDS) recently formed a consortium of investors to purchase the majority stake in Paz Oil Company Ltd. (LEVEL:PZOL). The consortium was formed by Avi Ortal, head of the bank’s non-financial investment arm, Leumi Partners. As far as is known, the members of the consortium are real estate developer Roni Yitzhaki, the Livnat brothers (owners of the transport and infrastructure company Ta’avura) and IIR (the Israel Infrastructure Fund), led by Yaron Kestenbaum. The consortium will buy 20-25% of Paz, possibly 20% with an option on an additional 5%, for around NIS 1 billion, valuing Paz at NIS 4 billion. Paz’s market capitalization at this morning’s opening on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was NIS 3.4 billion. The company’s share price is currently up nearly 14%. The consortium wanted to carry out the operation through a private placement of shares rather than buying shares from financial institutions, 7.5% going to each member of the consortium and Bank Leumi holding 2.5 %. This would dilute the holdings of financial institutions in Paz, and so they can be expected to oppose the deal, preferring that Paz complete the sale of Ashdod Oil Refinery, which is going on in parallel, in order to benefit from a significant dividend, in particular. because the oil refinery has caused heavy losses in Paz in recent months. The offer of the consortium of investors, which was made some time ago, before the sale of the oil refinery, seems to indicate that investors view the oil refinery as an asset. Either way, the fact that Paz continues to own the oil refinery or sell it will affect the investment process, as it is seen as a strategic asset of the State of Israel, which will involve legal proceedings. strict security clearance for consortium members. Paz confirmed that he had received several approaches and offers to buy his shares. In the company’s notification, he said these were initial approaches from several different entities, some in general terms and others more concrete. “The board of directors of the company has yet to discuss the approaches that have been received, and they intend to hold a discussion shortly,” Paz said. If the Leumi Partners consortium buys the shares, it will become the controlling stake in Paz, since most of the company’s shares are held by the big insurance companies and investment houses. Cal Insurance has the largest stake, at 9.93%; Menorah-Mivtachim holds 9.8%; Migdal and Phoenix-Excellence each hold 9.7%; Harel owns 9.04%; Meitav Dash holds 6.76%; and Psagot owns 6.43%. Posted by Globes, Israel Business News – fr.globes.co.il – on May 9, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

