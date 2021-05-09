How to Build a Diversified Online Investor Portfolio in a Volatile Financial Market

May 9, 2021



Getting into the financial market can be intimidating, and with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in periods of market volatility, building the right portfolio can be difficult for novice investors. In the world of investing, there are several factors that need to be taken into account, but the best way to invest money is to assess how it works best for you.

CAPEX.com, the world’s first multi-license broker operated by Key Way Group, is changing the way people in the Middle East invest, making online commerce more accessible, transparent and secure in the region. Through the CAPEX Academy, novice investors can learn to trade faster and more manageable ways to more informed trading decisions.

Before you start, CAPEX.com recommends knowing exactly why they are investing and setting expectations for their investment. Otherwise, it may appear to be sitting in the driver’s seat, but there is no real direction, purpose, or destination. There are four main investment objectives: capital appreciation, current income, capital preservation and speculation. A 23 year old single young person looking to generate a regular current income will need a different investment strategy than a 60 year old working on a capital appreciation portfolio that will support their retirement plans. Other vital factors to consider are personality, risk tolerance and current financial situation. This will provide a perspective on the type of asset that would benefit the investor’s portfolio.

After determining the investment strategy, traders will need to allocate their capital among different asset classes, including forex, stocks, indices, bonds, exchange traded funds and commodities through trading products. the sink. It is always advisable to diversify your portfolio of stocks, as the famous saying goes: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” In doing so, new investors minimize risk by spreading their losses across different sectors, industries and geographies to have a diversified income stream. It is also always a good idea to invest in high quality blue chip stocks with consistent good performance, such as Berkshire Hathaway, 3M, The Walt Disney Co. and others.

As Warren Buffet (who to the uninitiated is one of the most successful investors in history) recommends, an important tip for new investors is to only buy from a company they can understand. – consider investing in a company rather than investing in a stock. Before adding them to the portfolio, it is essential to take into account the activities of the company and perform a thorough analysis to determine its opportunities and risks in the future. Traders should always have a proper investment strategy and plan.

The Middle East is a popular investment destination, with extensive energy resources and a growing population. Although financial markets have been affected by the pandemic crisis, according to the latest results of the Ernst and Young Global Capital Confidence Barometer, 71% of respondents in the MENA region expect income to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022 or earlier, while 69% expect a return to normalized profitability within the same time frame. Ultimately, asset diversification is an essential tool in minimizing risk because it also opens up more opportunities for you. As such, I believe in knowledge and diversification; when you have the right knowledge and education, everything is in its place.

