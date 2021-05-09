Dodger Stadium, other LA City sites to administer COVID vaccines to walk-in people





In an effort to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine, all sites run by the city of Los Angeles will vaccinate walk-in people, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said on Sunday. Residents can always choose to make an appointment online to get the hang of it, but the city is adding the ability to do without it in all of its locations, including Dodger Stadium. The iconic stadium mass vaccination site is set to close by the end of May, as officials shift gears to bring doses closer to where people live and the state sees fewer residents s ” register to be vaccinated, with unfilled appointments. The city is opening two more overnight clinics and operating vaccination sites at Pierce College and LA Southwest College from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help residents in “under-vaccinated areas,” city officials said. Officials said they noticed that about 62% of the first doses were given after 2 p.m. at the city’s first night clinic. Now, a third night clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in South Los Angeles. LA is expected to receive 42,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, 54,000 from Pfizer and 27,000 from Johnson & Johnson. This is in addition to the doses left over from the previous week. The city is set to administer more than a quarter of a million vaccines for the second week in a row, according to the mayor’s office. The city’s drive-thru vaccination sites can be found here: Crenshaw Christian Center at 1261 W. 79th St., Los Angeles, CA 90044

Hansen Dam at 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

Dodger Stadium at Golden State Gate (via Academy Rd.), Los Angeles, CA 90012
State of California LA at 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90032. (Also has a drive-thru option)

USC at 3701 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90007

Lincoln park at 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 9003

Pierce College at 20498 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91306

San Fernando Park at 208 Park Ave., San Fernando, 91340

Los Angeles Southwest College at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90047

at 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90047 Century City at 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067 In addition to administering vaccines at the 10 permanent sites, the city of Los Angeles is also vaccinating residents through mobile clinics in neighborhoods most affected by the pandemic. Each week, clinics are set up in different locations. This week, these mobile clinics will be in Glassell Park, Arleta, Sylmar, Chesterfield Square, Green Meadows, Boyle Heights, North Hollywood, San Pedro, Wilmington and Canoga Park. Addresses can be found here. Those who need help registering for the vaccine can call 1-833-540-0473 or visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxReady.



