‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings increase with host Elon Musk – Watch ‘Wario’ – Deadline





A contingent of legions of Elon Musk fans tune in to watch the hugely popular – and controversial – billionaire inventor and tech entrepreneur make his debut as the host of Saturday Night Live. Last night’s telecast, hosted by Musk with musical guest Miley Cyrus, scored 4.7 households live + same day at 44 local meter markets and a 2.7 adult rating from 18 to 49 years in the 25 markets with local population counters. It was up sharply from the most recent SNL original on April 10, with host Carey Mulligan and musical guest Kid Cudi, with an average of 3.6 in overnight households and 1.5 in adults aged 18-49. In fact, the non-artist has topped market household ratings for any other host this season, with the exception of comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. The 4.8 In Homes is tied for the third biggest TV broadcast of the season, behind the episode hosted by Chappelle on November 7 (5.7) and the season premiere of October 3 hosted by Rock (5 , 4). Last night’s house result matched the overnight rating of the October 24 show hosted by Adele. Related story Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Dips After ‘SNL’ Mentions The 2.7 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local population counters is the third highest of the season behind episodes with Chappelle (3.6) and Chris Rock (2.8). It should be noted that the episodes hosted by Rock, Chappelle and Adele occurred during and immediately after the presidential campaign when interest in SNL is still very high. Additionally, SNL the odds usually take a hit after the spring day savings start. SNL remains No. 1 among all comedies broadcast and cabled in 18-49 (L + 7) this season for the first time in its history. He recently slipped to No.2 in total viewership after leading for most of the season. Social interaction for SNL The content of last night’s episode is high. The skits, in which Must is in the foreground, get the most views on YouTube as of Sunday morning. They are led by his monologue, in which Musk revealed he had Asperger’s, which was watched over 2 million times in 12 hours. The Chad on Mars pre-recorded skit, starring the popular Pete Davidson and Musk character in a familiar role of directing space exploration and recalling his recent headline comments that many will likely die when humans go to Mars. Getting a boost from Musk by posting it to his 53.6 million Twitter followers because his “favorite” is the Mario Bros. parody. Wario, who, like Chad on Mars, is approaching one million views Sunday morning. Also at this mark is the Weekend update segment showcasing Musk as a cryptocurrency expert who may have caused the price of Dogecoin to plunge. You can watch them below. Aidy Bryant, one of the SNL the cast members who criticized Musk’s choice as host, did not appear in a skit with him.











