Nova Scotia Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were 138 cases in the central health zone, 16 in the eastern zone, six in the western zone and five in the north zone.

One of the cases in the central area is a home care worker employed by the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax. According to a press release from the province, follow-up is underway with staff and customers.

There are now 1,626 known active cases in the province.

There were 227 cases announced on Friday, the highest total for the pandemic, and 163 on Saturday.

Nova Scotia health labs performed 7,511 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, representing a positivity rate of 1.4%, according to provincial calculations.

In the statement, Premier Iain Rankin wished all mothers and those who play the role a Happy Mother’s Day.

“For the second year in a row, Mother’s Day will be very different from what we’re used to,” he said. “Thank you for adjusting your celebrations to be as safe as possible.”

Backlog down

During an appearance on the CBC Rosemary Barton LiveOn Sunday, Rankin said a backlog of more than 200 positive cases that was announced at Friday’s briefing was shrinking every day.

Responding to a question from Barton about Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, saying that “mRNA vaccines are better,” Rankin said people should take the first vaccine available to them.

Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia, told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that there are few AstraZeneca vaccines left in the province, but the government will take any available vaccine to get “ “ gunshots as quickly as possible ”. 9:33

“But it’s no secret that the efficacy of mRNA vaccines is a bit higher, but in our province we have been very successful in delivering our vaccines,” he said.

Rankin said Nova Scotia has little AstraZeneca vaccine but the province will take any vaccine offered.

He said he knew the current tight restrictions were affecting people’s lives, but described it as “short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Testing outside of Halifax

A statement from Nova Scotia Health on Saturday said that due to potential low-risk exposures and positive cases in and around the South Shore and Annapolis Valley, asymptomatic testing sites will be available until Monday in the affected areas.

Gateway Plaza at 200-215 Dominion Street, Bridgewater from 9 a.m. at 8:30 p.m.

Lunenburg Municipal Building at 210 Aberdeen Road, Bridgewater 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Liverpool at 157 School St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Acadia University Club at 17 Westwood Ave., Wolfville from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Berwick Fire Station at 300 Commercial Street, Berwick from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Canada Case Numbers