Clubhouse finally launches its Android application – TechCrunch





Clubhouse finally has an Android app that you can download from the Play Store – provided you live in the United States. The voice social network has launched its android beta app on Play Store for users in the United States on Sunday, and said it will gradually make the new app available in other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. The social network, valued at around $ 4 billion in its most recent fundraiser, launched last year as an iPhone-only app, and the app quickly gained popularity last year, attracting many top celebrities, politicians, investors and entrepreneurs. Clubhouse started developing the Android app at the start of this year and began testing the beta externally this month. In a town hall earlier on Sunday, the startup said availability on Android was the most requested product feature. “Our plan over the next few weeks is to gather feedback from the community, resolve any issues we’re seeing, and work to add some final features like payments and club building before we roll them out more widely,” l ‘team wrote. As Clubhouse struggles to sustain growth – data from mobile analytics companies AppMagic suggests that Clubhouse facilities have dropped significantly in recent months – the Android app could prove essential in increasing the startup’s reach across the globe. Clubhouse could potentially – on paper – also boost its growth by allowing any user to join the service without invitation. But the startup said maintaining the waiting list and invitation system was part of its efforts to “keep growth measured.” (Clubhouse has faced several moderation challenges in recent months.) Clubhouse’s launch on Android comes at a time when many tech giants, including Microsoft’s Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Reddit and LinkedIn, have either launched their similar offerings or announced their intention to do so. Clubhouse’s Twitter clone, called Spaces, has become one of the biggest competitors for the start-up backed by A16z and Tiger Global. An unplanned Twitter Spaces, also available on Android, hosted by a top Indian startup founder on Sunday earlier, drew hundreds of listeners within minutes, for example. “As we move into the summer and continue to expand the backend, we plan to start opening even more, welcoming millions more to the iOS waitlist, expanding language support and adding more accessibility features, so people around the world can enjoy Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them, ”the Clubhouse team wrote. Clubhouse’s Android beta app currently lacks a number of features such as the ability to follow a topic, in-app translations, localization, the ability to create or manage a club, link Twitter profiles. and Instagram, payments, as well as the ability to change the profile name or username. “With Android, we think Clubhouse will feel more complete,” the blog post read.

