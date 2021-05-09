May Mortgage Outlook: What To Expect From Rates In The Days Ahead

Most or all of the products presented here come from our partners who pay us. This can influence which products we write about and where and how the product appears on a page. However, this does not influence our ratings. Our opinions are ours. Here is a list of our partners and this is how we make money. (Getty Images)

(Nerdwallet) – I predict the 30-year mortgage rate won’t change much in May. It will rise and fall a little overnight but will remain between 2.875% and 3.25%.

Businesses will continue to hire and consumers will continue to spend, backed by relief checks from the American Rescue Plan. The booming economy will floor below mortgage interest rates, keeping them from falling much. But economic growth won’t raise rates much either.

How April Rates Reversed the Scenario

In April, I predicted mortgage rates would go up and down but end up slightly higher at the end of the month than at the start. My predictions were mostly wrong.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 2.97% in April, down 16 basis points from the March average of 3.13%.

The 30-year mortgage rate fell in the first three weeks of April, then rose three basis points last week.

I expect tomortgage ratesto increase whenever the economy grows rapidly and we have had strong economic growth throughout the year. The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of 2021, and it continued to improve in April. Unemployment claims have fallen three weeks in a row, to a pandemic-era low in the week ending April 24. Millions of Americans have been vaccinated.

Nonetheless, fixed mortgage rates have come down.

I am mystified. Maybe lenders are keeping rates low to fight for a smaller-than-expected customer base. Fewer owners arerefinancing, maybe because they’ve already refinanced. Mortgage purchase requests also declined at the end of April; I blame himshortage of homes for sale.

When are rates historically low?

In mortgage articles, the term historically low rate has been used for many years. I have written the phrase hundreds of times, and other writers use it too. The definition of historically low has evolved as rates have repeatedly hit record lows.

Freddie Mac began collecting weekly mortgage rate information on April 2, 1971. That week the average 30-year mortgage rate was 7.33%. The rate increased for more than a decade, reaching 18.63% in October 1981.

The 30-year fixed rate fell below 7% for the first time in the last week of August 1993. Two months later it fell to 6.74%. At the time, it was a historic low.

The 30-year rate fell below 6% for the first time in September 2002, and below 5.5% for the first time in May 2003. It fell to 5.21% for two consecutive weeks in June 2003. This summer brought about an unprecedented refinancing boom as homeowners took advantage of historically low rates.

The 30-year fixed rate was above 6% during most of the housing boom, and it fell in 2008, during the recession that followed the bubble burst. It fell below 5% for the first time in January 2009, below 4.5% in August 2010, below 4% in October 2011 and below 3.5% for the first time in July 2012.

It wasn’t until July 2020 that the 30-year mortgage first fell below 3%. It has remained below 3.25% since then.

In the 50-year history of the Freddie Macs Weekly Survey, the 30-year fixed rate has been below 3.5% for 105 weeks, as of April 29, 2021. Two years and one week, or 4% of the duration of the investigation. A bit arbitrarily, this is where I draw the line: a 30-year mortgage below 3.5% is a historically low rate.

It’s hard to believe people were buying homes in October 1981 when the rate was 15 percentage points higher, right? I remember well that month when I first saw the Rolling Stones, in a savage thunderstorm in Dallas, that Halloween and the world looked normal. If anything was odd at the time, it was the absurdly short denominations that I carried more embarrassing, in retrospect, than guessing April’s mortgage rates wrong.

