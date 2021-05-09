SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year





SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch press conference to discuss the in-flight test of the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut’s capsule at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, January 19, 2020. REUTERS / Joe Skipper /

SpaceX will launch the DOGE-1 mission to the Moon in the first quarter of next year, with trading rocket company Elon Musks accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment. Geometric Energy Corporation announced the dogecoin-funded mission on Sunday, with the statement not revealing the financial value of the mission. “We are delighted to launch DOGE-1 on the Moon!” Tom Ochinero, SpaceX vice president of commercial sales, said in the statement released by Geometric Energy. “This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s orbit and lay the foundation for interplanetary commerce.” Musk said on Twitter in April that SpaceX was going to put a “literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.” Dogecoin lost more than a third of its price on Sunday, after Musk called it a stampede during his animated spot on the Saturday Night Live comedy television show. Musk’s tweets this year have turned the once obscure digital currency, which started out as a social media joke, into a speculator’s dream. Read more Electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), of which Musk is CEO, said in February that it had purchased $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its electric cars, a big step towards the general acceptance that blew up bitcoin. at a record high of nearly $ 62,000. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

